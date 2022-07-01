People who aren’t Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are saying Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are engaged

Congratulations may be in order for Taylor Swift and her boyfriend of five years, Joe Alwyn, as the couple is reportedly engaged. Well, even if they’re not engaged, you can probably still just raise a toast to the talented, pretty, blonde couple. They probably have something to celebrate.

The latest wedding bells chatter comes from British tabloid The Sun, so take that as you will.

“Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy, and very, very in love. They’ve actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner-inner circle — basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends. Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too.”

That all begs the question, so who’s the rat? Is it Blake Lively?

Will they get married with paper rings? No, apparently, “Taylor has a beautiful ring but she only wears it when she’s at home.” The alleged betrothed couple also plans on having a private ceremony, “It will be simple and elegant — like them.”

But, as Swifties know all too well, engagement rumors have been following Dr. Swift and Alwyn for years, so who knows how credible this report is.

Alwyn addressed the rumors in the most rehearsed, least instructive way possible while promoting his Hulu show, Conversations With Friends.

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” Alwyn told the Wall Street Journal.

On the other hand, he told New York Magazine, “The truth is if I had a pound coin for every time someone told me I’ve been engaged, or I’m getting engaged, I would have a lot of pound coins.”

As we wait for further details, Swifties can continue to focus on whether Taylor Swift using a hair straightener means 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is out Dec. 13 or nah.