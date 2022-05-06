Watch Pete Davidson joke about Kanye West during his set at Netflix’s comedy festival

Pete Davidson has had a weird year, as he explains in a newly-released clip from his set at the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival last week. As he told the crowd, he recently experienced an AIDS scare — though not from sharing needles or having “tons” of unprotected sex.

“No, Kanye told me I had AIDS,” he deadpans, in the clip. “And he’s a genius, so I was like, oh fuck … I better call my doctor! The guy who made College Dropout thinks I have AIDS. So I went to the doctor and got checked, because I was like, maybe he’s right? I don’t know.”

“So my doctor told me, I don’t have AIDS, I just look like I have it,” he quipped.

“AIDS is just such an old-school thing,” he continued. “You have AIDS. It’s just like it’s such a ’90s, early 2000s thing.” In response, Davidson did a spot-on John Mulaney impression when recalling how his fellow comic suggested that he, in turn, spread a rumor that Kanye had polio.

Davidson likewise joked about Kanye secretly pulling a Mrs. Doubtfire — one joke, in particular, that was leaked ahead of the clip.

And that’s just the beginning of Davidson’s material about the 44-year-old rapper and estranged husband of his current girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. And while some fans and peers, including Daily Show host Trevor Noah, have expressed concern over West’s public harassment and bullying, it’s also clear that, if nothing else, the tumultuous past several months have provided some great material.

Let’s just hope that Ye doesn’t find out about it.