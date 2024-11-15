Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Peter Robbins
Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities

Peter Robbins’ cause of death, confirmed

"Good grief!"
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|

Published: Nov 15, 2024 03:49 pm

It’s been more than two years since Peter Robbins met his untimely demise, and fans are still coping with his loss. 

Recommended Videos

The original voice of Charlie Brown and a staple of voice acting across several decades, Robbins may not be recognizable to everyone, but his vocals certainly are. Even after he was replaced by a new young star on Charlie Brown, the program continued to use sound bites of Robbins, ensuring that he always had ties to the beloved children’s program

The role that defined Robbins’ career was over by the time he was 14, which left him with most of a lifetime to branch out into other roles. Charlie Brown followed him forever — something Robbins welcomed — but the star went on to enjoy a flourishing career in television and a solid stint in movies, despite the persisting struggles that weighed him down

How did Peter Robbins die?

Peter Robbins/Charlie Brown
Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Peter Robbins was active in Hollywood across most of his life, starting in 1963 — when he was only seven years old — when he starred in both A Ticklish Affair and A Boy Named Charlie Brown. Subsequent years saw Charlie Brown become Robbins’ calling card, as he starred in a subsequent seven Charlie Brown projects, not including the 20th television anniversary that released in 1985, 1990’s You Don’t Look 40, Charlie Brown, or 2001’s The Making of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

He was in plenty of other projects as well, including Good Times, which he starred in alongside Sonny and Cher, but he’ll always be remembered for lending his voice to among animation’s most iconic characters. His fame was extremely self-contained, unlike some of today’s mega-stars, but his loyalty to the character — who he considered his childhood hero — never wavered. 

Despite the joy he brought to so many, Robbins suffered from a lifelong battle with his mental health. He was open about several diagnoses he received through his life, including bipolar disorder and paranoid schizophrenia, both of which massively impacted his ability to regulate his emotions. As a result, he experienced several violent clashes with his peers and the law, which landed him with several arrests.

Back in 2020, it seemed like Robbins was really improving. After struggling to find a balance for decades, he secured the correct medication for his bipolar disorder and returned to the public eye, but that high point was unfortunately short-lived. Robbins ultimately took his own life just two years later, in January of 2022. The news was officially announced to the world a week later, devastating longtime fans of the then-65-year-old star and serving as a stark reminder of the toll taken by mental illness.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.