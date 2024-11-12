Pierce Brosnan’s wife Keely Shaye Smith’s weight loss journey, explored

Hollywood is filled with divorced couples and relationship scandals, so it’s incredibly wholesome to see that Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Smith have been going strong for three decades now.

Smith is a multi-talented individual, finding respectable success as a journalist, author, TV host, actress, producer, and director. She met Pierce at a party in Mexico back in 1994, with the couple officially tying the knot seven years later in 2001 and having two sons together.

In recent years, Smith has been targeted by trolls who criticized her for gaining weight (apparently women are just supposed to stay young and slim forever). Most sane people like you or I know that people’s body’s change as they grow older, and let’s not forget the fact that Smith has also given birth to two children, so to expect her to retain her figure from the early nineties is kind of insane. Still, when people have the anonymity of the internet to hide behind, they can be incredibly cold and cruel.

Speaking in 2006, Smith said, “I never shy away from … my curves. I never hide in baggy clothing.” Pierce added that his wife was “stunning,” going on to say, “I love my wife’s curves.” And this, ladies and gentlemen, is why he’s the best James Bond. Clearly, Shaye has never felt insecure about her body, and Pierce sounds like the perfect supportive husband. Speaking to Fox News back in 2023, the Bond actor had a lot of great things to say about their relationship.

“We like each other a lot. We love each other a lot […] Watching someone grow up with you and grow old with you is a very spiritual journey. To watch each other change … whatever it may be, the hair, the waist. But it’s the love in the heart.”

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for US-Ireland Alliance)

Unfortunately, Smith has still had to put up with plenty of mean-spirited comments being made about her online over the years. However, earlier this year, the 61-year-old surprised fans with her appearance at the US-Ireland Alliance’s 18th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards alongside her husband. She was visibly a lot slimmer, wearing a sleek pantsuit which accentuated her more slender waistline.

According to pinkvilla.com, Keely lost over 100 pounds. Apparently, she made a conscious choice to lose weight, although she hasn’t spoken public about what triggered the decision. She set herself fitness goals and adopted mindful eating and a healthy lifestyle.

Regardless of weight and regardless of what trolls have said about her figure online, all that matters is that she and Pierce are happy together. There’s just something about seeing a couple grow old together that is so pure. They’ve literally been through all sorts of changes together, and I think deep down, that’s something we all want.

