Who is Pierce Brosnan married to?

No one manages the ageless look quite like Pierce Brosnan.

The former Bond actor rang in 70 this year, but you’d never know it. Sure, his formerly dark locks have shifted into fully white and grey, and a few more lines decorate his face, but Brosnan is still the strikingly handsome man that served as cinema’s official James Bond for nearly a decade. The Irish actor appeared in four separate Bond releases between 1995 and 2002, toyed with the idea of returning for more, but ultimately stepped back and ceded the role to Daniel Craig.

There’s far more to the man than his time as 007, of course, but Brosnan is well remembered for his stint in the role. It represents a major moment in his on-screen career, and serves a double purpose in likewise holding special meaning in the actor’s personal life. It was a long held dream of Brosnan’s first wife, who he lost to ovarian cancer, that he would eventually play the part of Bond, but it wasn’t until after her death that he officially won the role.

His work in the enduring franchise is, in part, an homage to his first wife, who long encouraged him to take the role. He and Australian actress Cassandra Harris were together for a full 17 years before she passed, and he’s been with his current wife for even longer. Around four years after Harris’ death, Brosnan met the woman that would become his second wife, but it wasn’t until a full decade after Harris passed that he became a married man once again.

Who is Pierce Brosnan’s wife?

Photo by Cesare Bonazza/WireImage

Pierce Brosnan met his second wife, longtime environmental journalist Keely Shaye Smith, in 1994, just one year before he appeared in his first Bond release. The pair hit it off, and soon after started dating, but didn’t officially tie the knot until 2001.

The pair have been married ever since, and share two children between them. That’s on top of Brosan’s other children, shared with Harris, which add three more kids into the mix. All of those kids are adults by now, apart from Brosnan’s adopted daughter Charlotte, who unfortunately fell victim to the same cancer that claimed her mother’s life.

Brosnan and Smith, an American, have been happily married for more than 20 years now. They primarily reside at their Malibu home, but occasionally shift their primary residence to their homes in Hawaii, Dublin, or County Meath.

Brosnan openly adores his wife, a fact that seems to rankle those rare negative Nancy’s who can’t seem to tolerate actual happiness. One such user recently attempted to blast Smith for daring to age, alongside her 70-year-old husband, and was quickly met with the ire of the world wide web. Few people were willing to tolerate the strange complaint about time’s ever-present passage, and they were quick to blast the user’s tasteless advice to “avoid marriage” by pointing out how poor of an example he chose.

By targeting Brosnan — a man who openly cherishes his wife — all that poor user did was expose their own miserable state, and the misogyny laced into their worldview.

How old is Pierce Brosnan’s wife?

Photo by Tristan Fewings/amfAR/Getty Images

That rude post is made all the worse by the relatively significant age gap between Brosnan and Smith. Its not nearly so bad as some of the relationships in Hollywood, but Smith is a full decade younger than her longtime husband. She’s 60 years old in 2023, and still thriving alongside her 70-year-old husband.

When they first met, back on that Mexican beach in 1994, Smith was only 30 years old. Brosnan, meanwhile, was pushing 41. Both of them were established adults by this point, so no accusations of grooming can be tossed their way, but any criticisms of how Smith has aged fall all the flatter when her youth, as compared to her husband, is considered.