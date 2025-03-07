Piers Morgan wants you to know he thinks he has more of a claim to Meghan Markle’s surname than she does

Meghan Markle surprised viewers in her new Netflix show when she proudly claimed that she no longer went by the name “Markle,” opting instead to go by the name “Sussex,” which was bestowed upon her by the late Queen Elizabeth II. But not everyone believes Meghan really has a claim to that name.

We’re talking about British curmudgeon Piers Morgan of course, whose obsession with Meghan goes back many many years. The former journalist has had a long-standing beef with the Duchess of Sussex ever since she joined the Royal Family, although the beef is pretty one-sided, usually just consisting of Morgan taking pot-shots at Meg while she ignores him.

Piers hated Meghan’s show — shocker!

So it should come as no surprise to hear that he hate-watched Meghan’s latest series. According to an article from the Mirror, he is set to share his thoughts in an episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored where he calls With Love, Meghan “unwatchable” and said he could only get through the first few minutes before he was done with it.

Somehow I doubt that – Piers definitely strikes me as the type of guy to obsessively hate-watch a whole series because he’s got nothing better to do. His comments fall in line with what a lot of other critics and even Meghan’s own half-brother are saying about the show, too.

He disapproves of Meghan’s name change

The journalist took particular issue with the duchess’ claim that she went by Meghan Sussex now, (a moment which happens long after the 3-4 minute minute where Morgan claimed he checked out). His main gripe with the name change was the fact that Meghan has seldom visited the English county of Sussex from which she takes her name.

“If you went round and chose 100,000 people from villages and towns in Sussex, have you ever seen Meghan Markle here in the county? You would not find a single person that has ever seen her there. It is reputed she has spent under six hours in the county in her entire lifetime.”

It’s true, there is only one recorded instance in which Meghan visited the county of Sussex, although her reason for the name change was more to do with sharing a name with her children, rather than anything to do with the Royal Family, or the county from which the name comes.

Piers has more claim to the name than Meghan?

Morgan goes on to say that Sussex was, and still is his home, “I was educated there, I have a home there, I grew up there. I spent more time there this week than she has in her lifetime.” So I guess that means we have to start calling Piers Morgan “Piers Sussex” instead, although I’ll admit, it doesn’t quite roll off the tongue as well.

He also stated that the Duchess of Sussex is a title, and that if Meghan wanted to take on the family name, it should be “Meghan Windsor.” As usual, this is just another example of Piers’ strange hyper fixation on Meghan.

