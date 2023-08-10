Police reportedly aren’t investigating the death of Lil Tay

The waters have become very murky surrounding the apparent death of pre-teen rapper Lil Tay, also known as Claire Hope, and her brother. After a post was shared on her Instagram stating that the two had passed away, some new information has cast doubts on whether or not this is true, and everyone is confused.

The New York Post spoke with the Vancouver Police Department only to be told there were no reports of death for either Claire or her brother, saying “As of now, we are not aware and are not investigating.” This final statement would appear to contradict the statement of Claire’s passing which stated “circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation.”

The Daily Beast also reached out to the L.A. County Coroner’s office which responded that they had no record of Claire Hope, or her brother Jason Tian, in their system. To add to this, Lil Tay’s former manager, Henry Tsang, released his own statement casting further shadow over the teen’s death. Tsang told The Daily Beast:

“I have been in communication with individuals who have an intimate understanding of the family’s situation. Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family.”

Lil Tay entered the social media scene aged just nine years old with her spoof videos of rap culture, joking about making bank and labeling herself “the youngest flexer in the country.” Following this though came a string of controversies surrounding the child and her family. Allegations were made that Hope’s father, Christopher Hope, had been mentally and physically abusing her after she disappeared from social media.

When contacted by The New York Post about her demise, her father said he was not able to give any comment right now. He then rather oddly answered the question of if anyone else could confirm his daughter’s death with “Um, no, not that that I’m aware of. Sorry, I can’t really comment or give you any help — I’m just going to let you go.” The Post’s attempts to contact her mother, Angela Tian, proved fruitless when she could not be reached on her work phone.

As it stands, no one close to the young teenager has been able to confirm anything, leaving many confused as to what has actually happened. This story is still developing.