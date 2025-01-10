‘Posting these shoes to lift people’s spirits’: Britney Spears reveals she had to evacuate her $7.4 million home amid LA fires

Los Angeles is dealing with one of the most destructive natural disasters in its history, as wildfire after wildfire continues engulfing several neighborhoods, leaving behind only smoldering ruins. Many residents have lost their homes, with an estimated $50 billion in damages, while many others have been ordered to evacuate.

Several iconic landmarks have been reduced to rubble throughout LA, and several celebrities have lost their homes in the star-studded neighborhood of Pacific Palisades. Britney Spears is among those who have been asked to evacuate.

The “Baby One More Time” singer owns a $7.4 million mansion in Thousand Oaks, and, while the neighborhood was not affected at the beginning of the fire outbreak, Spears revealed on social media that she left her home.

Britney Spears evacuated her L.A. home and headed to a hotel four hours away

In a new Instagram post shared on Jan. 9, Spears shared a video of a doll’s pink stylish stilettos with an update on her current situation amid the ongoing fires. The 43-year-old singer began her post hoping “you are all doing ok.”

She explained, “I had to evacuate my home and I’m driving 4 hours to a hotel!!!” She didn’t clarify whether she was stuck in traffic with other evacuating residents or simply wanted to get as far away from the fire as possible.

Spears further explained that, like many Angelenos, the last few days have been hard so she highlighted that, “I’m posting these adorable shoes to lift people’s spirits !!!”

The “Oops! I Did It Again” superstar revealed she was silent over the last couple of days because her house, like many, lost power. “Most people may not even be on their phones !!! I wasn’t the past two days because I had no electricity to charge and I just got my phone back !!! I pray you’re all doing well and I send my love.”

Spears purchased the mansion in 2015, which cost $7.4 million. The superstar has recently shared her desire to move to Mexico, where she reportedly owns a different property, but she was back in SoCal during the fires.

The mansion sits on nearly 21 acres in a gated community, and it includes five bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. The singer has amounted quite a fortune thanks to her multiple hits, as well as her bankable Las Vegas residencies, which she did while under conservatorship. The villa was originally listed in 2013 for $12 million but Spears managed to get it in 2015 for $7.4 million.

The two-story mansion offers views of the valley and mountains and boasts high ceilings, an oak library, a media room, a detached pool house with a full kitchen and wine cellar, a lighted tennis court, an infinity pool, spa, and a golf course. In 2022, she married actor and model Sam Asghari in a private ceremony at her home.

Spears was far from the only celebrity who had to evacuate their home. Mark Hamill, Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, Billy Crystal, Miles Teller, Heidi Montag, and more celebrities have been forced to evacuate, and some of them returned home to see the buildings in ruins. So far, 10 people have lost their lives in the fire, but the number is expected to rise.

Luckily for Spears, as well as the previously mentioned celebrities, they were able to leave their homes and get to safety with their family and pets. Spears hasn’t provided an update on the status of her home yet.

