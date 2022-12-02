It’s a bad time to be called Kanye right now, but also, funnily enough, Kayne, as both names are currently trending on Twitter. Due to his current attacks on the Jewish community and his general decline, Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has seen his notoriety skyrocket over the last few months, with people deciding it’s time to get off the Kanye train.

The recent cause for the artist and rapper to be trending was his appearance on the controversial show InfoWars, hosted by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, in which he showed support for – and yes this is real – Hitler. The artist stated, “I see good things about Hitler also,” continuing, “This guy… invented highways, invented the very microphone that I used as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that.”

We have all been watching the slippery slope Ye has been sliding down for some time as the rapper battled with his mental illness, and it finally seems to have hit its final destination with this latest interview. Bear in mind this is someone who is once again running for President and has amassed a following of millions of fans, many of whom will still take on board everything he says.

Now, due to this latest outrageous outing, Kanye is now trending on Twitter, which is no surprise, but thanks to enough people misspelling his name, Kayne is also trending, leaving many Kaynes bemused at having been dragged into the mess.

You know it's bad when both Kanye AND Kayne are trending at the same time pic.twitter.com/BbTyTn04ZP — Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 1, 2022

Here is an example of one such misspelling.

Kayne West just managed to absolutely annihilate what’s left of his career and baffle even Alex Jones by saying he likes Hitler



What a crazy end to the saga — NotPatterrz (@NotPatterrz) December 1, 2022

It could be that people are tweeting in such anger that they aren’t taking the time to check their spelling.

You know you really got the girls riled up if your name, AND the incorrect spelling of your name is trending. Kanye should probably change his name to Kayne after that embarrassing infowars interview. 🤦🏿‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ldO8UF3Kam — kechi (@happyblackchick) December 1, 2022

It is hard to focus when you’re seeing red.

Kanye and Kayne trending. People so mad they can’t even type right now. 😩 — ❓ (@whoingodsname) December 1, 2022

If he knew why he was trending, something tells us he would be less than psyched.

Some guy named Kayne is psyched he's trending right now. — Eliott Kroll (@EliottKroll) December 1, 2022

No thanks to that interview Kanye and Kayne are not the only things trending in the United States.

Ye has very likely destroyed whatever shreds of his career were left after this interview, and even those who champion free speech even when hate is directed at others will have a hard time turning a blind eye to this.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents reached an “all-time high” in 2021, and 2022 is on a similar track. This includes assault, harassment, and vandalism. For more information on the dangers of antisemitic rhetoric and what you can do to stop it, see the American Jewish Committee’s Call to Action Against Antisemitism in America.