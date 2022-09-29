Prepare to cry in poor over how beautiful Emma Chamberlain’s $4.3 million home is

YouTube creator Emma Chamberlain sold her ‘starter’ LA home last year to make a way for a new Beverly Hills abode and, now, fans are getting their first real glimpse of her new residence. As you’d expect it’s inspiring plenty of jealousy.

Sold to the star for $4.3 million, this new 4,465 square feet home in Beverly Hills is incredibly filled with stunning natural wood and more than enough space for any homeowner.

Architectural Digest shared a detailed look inside Chamberlain’s home. Around the building, there is no shortage of natural light giving visitors a glimpse at the nature that surrounds the home.

Outside you’ll get even further immersed in nature as images shared in the piece showcase a stunning green landscape filled with stone, flowers, and more making this home feel like a getaway at home.

Fans of Chamberlain’s have taken to social media in awe of the new purchase and as you’d expect many are hoping to one day get their hands on something similar.

emma chamberlain’s house… i need to marry rich pic.twitter.com/ILiQmWVw8E — matt (@mattxiv) September 28, 2022

emma chamberlain's home… god I have seen what you've done for others and I want the same for me pic.twitter.com/4loz5Q23xK — Andrei James Dominiq (@andreidominiq) September 28, 2022

girls don’t want boyfriends they want emma chamberlain’s kitchen pic.twitter.com/S27pyQsRum — discount dakota johnson (taylor's version) (@k__d13) September 28, 2022

emma chamberlain’s house is so dreamy pic.twitter.com/s459MSqOy4 — fia (@metangeI222) September 28, 2022

I was loving Emma Chamberlain's house tour, up until the point where she entered the 3rd living room and then shortly after mentioned how she just turned 21. then I went for a walk to think about my life. — natty kasambala (@nattykasambala) September 28, 2022

emma chamberlain’s home designed by ashley drost and marie trohman, SOOO DREAMY pic.twitter.com/Rm33G8Oojn — taylor russell’s whore (@MIUCClAMUSE) September 28, 2022

While $4.3 million might sound like a lot of money, the 21-year-old’s last home in West Hollywood which she purchased last year sold for $4.1 million. This building which boasts a much more modern look was sold not because of the home itself, but instead its location.

In a video, Chamberlain shared that her decision to sell came as she wanted to move somewhere more private away from the noise, crowds, and crime. Given privacy seems to have been her goal her new home in Beverly Hills would seem to be the perfect purchase.