Prince Harry and Meghan Markle committed ‘spectacular blood-letting’ that left King Charles ‘deeply scarred’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a lot of moves that have only pushed them further away from the Royal Family — both emotionally and physically, when it comes to relocating Stateside. And yet there’s one shocking development from the Sussexes that stands as the ultimate reason the duke and duchess are destined to be left on the doorstep of Buckingham Palace if they ever did come a-knocking.

March 7, 2025 marks four years to the day since Harry and Meghan’s landmark interview with Oprah Winfrey was broadcast. Not only did this mark the duo’s first honest and in-depth reflection on why they had split from the Royals, it was also the first time someone within touching distance of the crown had spoken out against their relatives and the whole institution of the monarchy like this in modern history.

So, it’s no surprise that the fallout from Oprahgate is still being felt even almost half a decade on, and Harry’s relationship with his father is still “deeply scarred,” maybe even irreversibly so.

Prince Harry regretted “breach of trust” with Royal Family that may never heal

When reflecting on the bombshell interview on its fourth anniversary, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond admitted that the tell-all TV appearance did irrevocable damage to the bond Harry shares with his father, brother, and the rest of the royals, as well as causing a rift that may never fully be sealed.

“The interview was the catalyst for what appears to be an irreversible rift between Harry and William, and a deeply scarred, almost non-existent relationship with his father. It was also a breach of trust that will be impossible to repair,” Bond told The Mirror.

Memorably, Harry and Meghan let loose with many shocking accusations against the Royals, including that someone (believed to be King Charles) was worried about the color of Prince Archie’s skin before he was born. While the Sussexes clearly thought they had to get this off their chests, Bond noted that pitting themselves against both the current and future king maybe didn’t make the most business sense.

“The implied suggestion that certain members of the family were racist cut deep and will never be forgotten,” she opined. “The rift the interview caused probably does work against Harry and Meghan with some potential projects. If it comes to staying onside with either Harry or William, the future King, a lot of people are going to choose William, with all the kudos that kind of connection brings.”

The Oprah interview obviously only turned out to be just phase one of Harry and Meghan’s campaign to air out their dirty laundry/speak their truth (depending on what side you’re on), with the prince’s memoir Spare and the 2022 Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan following. As such, Bond stresses that the duo likely stand by the interview, even if Harry perhaps regrets it had to come out while his grandfather, Prince Philip, was suffering from ill health.

“They had a lot to get off their chests and this was a spectacular blood-letting which probably felt good,” she concluded. “I think, though, that Harry might have regretted the timing of the interview— with his grandfather lying gravely ill in hospital. Now Meghan is making her own way in her celebrity world, and Harry has a number of charitable projects. So I think they’re pretty OK.”

With rumors claiming that Kate Middleton’s recent attempts to get William and Harry to bury the hatchet went awry, it looks like that fateful Oprah interview is going to cast a shadow over the Royal Family for a long time to come.

