Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as the Commonwealth mourns the loss of its longest-reigning ruler.

Markle and Harry may have effectively emancipated themselves from the Royal Family, but the duo’s company Archewell has updated its entire website to pay tribute to Her Majesty. No links are available, with every page on the site redirecting to a page mourning her loss.

