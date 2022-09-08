The BBC confirms that Meghan Markle won’t join the Royal Family in Balmoral

World news is currently dominated by the poor health of Queen Elizabeth II, with Buckingham Palace confirming that doctors are “concerned.” The wider Royal family has begun heading to the Queen’s estate in Balmoral, Scotland, to be at her side. Her children are already present, with her grandchildren and other members of the immediate family also making the trip. As such, many are expecting the worst.

But one curious wrinkle is that Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle won’t be making the trip with her husband to Balmoral. Previous news stories indicated that Harry and Meghan would be traveling together, though a report on BBC news has confirmed that “Meghan will be remaining in London.”

As BBC news presenter Huw Edwards said, “I understand at this stage that the Duke of Sussex is on this way, but the Duchess of Sussex is not traveling to Balmoral.”

Word came while he was interviewing Royal commentator Victoria Howard, who said:

“That’s kind of unusual actually. It does strike me as a little bit odd, because most of the royals are going in couples. So slightly strange, but we don’t believe Duchess of Cambridge is there either, so perhaps they’re looking after the children. Maybe it does indicate something to do with the state of the relationship, though?”

Edwards later hinted that Meghan might join Harry in Balmoral at a later date, though Royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell ominously said that “she might not be warmly welcomed” if she made the trip.

This is a hint of the lingering drama over the rift between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the Royal family after Harry stepped back from official duties and left with his wife for a new life in the United States. Having said that, the fact that Prince William’s wife Catherine isn’t making the trip may simply indicate that they want to keep those present to immediate relatives and would rather someone be with their children as media scrutiny inevitably ramps up.

More on this as we hear it.