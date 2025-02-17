Prince Harry has only one thing to say as countdown to his groundbreaking return to the U.K. begins: ‘Bring it on!’

The clock is now officially ticking on Prince Harry‘s most notable return to the U.K. in years, and the Duke of Sussex seems eager for it to happen. King Charles’ second son might not be a working Royal anymore and is practically an honorary American at this point, but that doesn’t mean he avoids his native country at all costs.

Recommended Videos

The prince’s charitable endeavors, plus his various legal battles, bring him back to Britain with relative frequency. Even so, these visits tend to last only a day or two at best and he rarely remains on the same landmass as his estranged father and brother, Prince William, for long if he can help it.

And yet he’ll be voluntarily returning to his homeland in the not-so-distant future, and this time there’s a very good chance he’ll bring Meghan Markle (and maybe even their children) with him. Just in case we thought he was going to chicken out, Harry just assured the world that he’s ready to go back home.

Prince Harry seems excited to bring his family back to the U.K. at the next Invictus Games

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

The 2025 Invictus Games wrapped up in Canada this past weekend, which means it’s time to look to the future. The next hosting of the biennial event is set to take place in 2027, and it promises to be a particularly notable games as this time it’ll be hosted by Birmingham in the U.K. Seeing as the Invictus Games are Harry’s pride and joy, an event he founded himself in 2014, he’ll be sure to attend.

Harry said as much during his moving speech at the games’ closing ceremony on Sunday. The prince told the assembled crowd at the event, a Paralympics-alike contest for wounded or ill military veterans, that there will always be a need for the sporting contest and he can’t wait for everyone to reconvene in England come 2027.

“So long as our brothers and sisters are striving to heal and grow, the Games will go on,” Harry said in his impassioned speech. “So long as there are those around the world who view you with sympathy, rather than admiration and respect, the Games will go on. And so long as the challenges around us demand it and require it, the Games will go on. Bring on Invictus Birmingham 2027.”

With Harry set to be in attendance at the next games, it stands to reason that Meghan Markle will be there right alongside him. After all, she’s never missed one of these events since their marriage — this time around, Meghan attended the first three days before jetting out of Canada to get back to the couple’s two children, Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3). If Meghan does accompany Harry to the Birmingham Games, though, this will mark the first time she has set foot in the U.K. since Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022.

Given that leaving their children on a whole other continent might be a big ask, the Sussexes could even bring Archie and Lilibet with them, which might make it the perfect time for King Charles to finally see his grandkids in person again (the king has only met Lilibet face to face the once). Could a groundbreaking Royal Family reunion really only be 24 months away? Bring it on, indeed.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy