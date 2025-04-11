Prince Harry secretly visits Ukraine — would King Charles’ crown and ‘friendship’ with Donald Trump ever allow that?

So far, all King Charles has managed to offer Ukraine are empty words and public statements. Yes, the U.K. government has provided the war-ridden nation with military and monetary aid — as of April 2025, a total of £12.8 billion in support has been pledged by Britain to Ukraine. But surely, a visit from Charles or Prince William would boost morale and be seen as a symbol of support for Ukraine at a time when America has snatched away its crucial aid, right?

Now, Charles is bound by the restrictions of his crown. It is the tradition where monarchs majorly avoid directly engaging in ongoing conflicts. Of course, it means endangering their life, but also, a king or queen visiting an active warzone would be seen as taking sides in a conflict of international scale. But as Prince Charles, he visited British troops in Basra, Iraq, during the Iraq War in 2004. So, what is stopping William from making such a visit to Ukraine? Why has he only visited areas very close to conflict zones, like Poland (near the Ukraine border)?

For William, too, the crown is a restriction. While being the future king didn’t stop Charles in 2004, it is indeed been pitched as the reason for William not setting foot in Ukraine. Then, of course, there is the elephant in the room — President Donald Trump’s obvious dislike for Ukraine and hard-to-hide support for Russia. The U.K. is trying its best to keep the POTUS happy while doing its duties as Ukraine’s ally, and if that means keeping Charles and William on the sidelines — because their taking an active interest might make them lose Trump’s “love’ and admiration — then so be it.

But Prince Harry is not bound by such restrictions

While it was the media’s negative attention towards Meghan — and the Royals’ refusal to do anything about it — that pushed Prince Harry out of the palace, another major reason cited by the duke was how the rules and Royal traditions restricted how he wanted to help others and make an impact.

The absence of this constraint has made itself known in many ventures of Harry and Meghan since they left the palace. For eg, they actively aided in relief work after the LA fires and threw open the doors of their Montecito home for those displaced by the disaster.

It is this freedom from royal traditions that has now allowed Prince Harry to make a secret, unscheduled visit to Ukraine – immediately after his U.K. visit – to meet injured soldiers and civilians at the Superhumans Center, an orthopedic clinic in Lviv, an area that Russia is prone to target with missiles. He visited the clinic with four veterans from the Invictus Games Foundation.

Prince Harry visited the Superhumans center in Lviv Ukraine. Meghan Sussex’ husband’s visit wasn’t found out by the vapid UK media until after, the blood suckers are left out in the cold but still they can’t stop yapping about the Sussexes. #PrinceHarry #GoodKingHarry pic.twitter.com/U2e5kFY7mo — Carmella (@Sussex5525) April 10, 2025

Would he have been able to do it if he was still a senior Royal? Probably not. Do his actions make Charles and William bad? Not really; they are just fulfilling their set of duties, widely different from the ones Harry has assigned himself. But will this step anger Charles? Well, his past international tours reportedly pissed off his father since Harry acted as a Royal during these tours. If that was indeed his reaction to his son’s tours, him being seen as the first major Royal to visit Ukraine — Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, has visited Kyiv — won’t really make him a happy man.

