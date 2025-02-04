Prince Harry set for a sudden royal reunion in just a matter of days, but it’s not the one we were expecting

One of the highlights of Prince Harry‘s year is about to kick off as this weekend marks the beginning of the 2025 Invictus Games. Founded a decade ago by the duke himself, the Invictus Games — a kind of paralympics specifically for wounded or injured military officers — is this year being held in Canada (Vancouver and Whistler, to be precise), so the opening ceremony is set to be a star-studded affair.

Both Coldplay and Katy Perry are among the artists performing at the event, which will of course be attended by Harry himself. Meghan Markle is also expected to be there alongside her husband, marking the first time the Sussexes have attended a public engagement together for months. What’s more, the duke and duchess won’t be the only royals watching the opening ceremony as another blue blooded descendant of the crown has likewise RSVP-ed.

So, who is it? Is King Charles extending an olive branch to support his estranged son? Is Prince William ready to bury the hatchet with Harry? No, of course not. Here’s who’s dropping by to offer Harry some international royal support.

Which royal is joining Harry and Meghan at the 2025 Invictus Games opening ceremony?

In actual fact, the other royal heading to Vancouver for the Invictus Games opening is Prince Joachim of Denmark, the younger brother of King Frederik X and fifth in line to the Danish throne.

The 55-year-old Dane and the 40-year-old Brit previously crossed paths back in 2017, when Harry visited Copenhagen and the two toured a military training center together. As a Brigadier General himself, Joachim clearly shares Harry’s vested interest in the military, so that’s likely why he’s compelled to check out Canada’s hosting of the Invictus Games.

It’s also not surprising that Harry and Joachim get along seeing as the two princes have a lot in common. Joachim is essentially the Harry of the Danish Royal Family as he has also been at the center of a family scandal. In 2023, Joachim’s mother — then-Queen Margrethe — stripped his four children of their His or Her Royal Highness titles, meaning they are no longer princes and princesses. Joachim was naturally opposed to his mom’s choice, and her decision threatened to tear the family in two, much like Megxit in 2020. That said, it’s not like the queen left her grandchildren with nothing. Luckily for Joachim’s kids — Nikolai, Felix, Henrik, and Athena — they had another title spare: the four are now known as Counts and Countesses of Monpezat.

While no British Royals will be in attendance at this year’s opening ceremony, when it comes to 2027’s event it might be a different story. For the first time since Harry left the U.K., his homeland is set to host his pride and joy, with the next Invictus Games coming to Birmingham in two years’ time. Will Charles or William be so bold as to show up at the opening ceremony that year? They’ve got 24 months to mull it over.

