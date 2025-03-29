Prince Harry struck with brutal blow by King Charles, but will it provoke him to break painful oath Prince William took 8 years ago?

What Prince Harry shares with the rest of the Royals, particularly with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, is far from a cordial relationship. For them, he is not just someone who is not a senior working royal, he is an estranged son and brother who turned his back on his family. And Charles is making sure to use every opportunity he gets to make sure his youngest feels it.

But what if the Duke of Sussex decides to retaliate, not by targeting the king, but his brother with the one thing that will hurt him the most?

Harry mentioned in his memoir Spare that when Queen Elizabeth passed away, instead of getting notified of the tragedy by the Royals, particularly his immediate family, he came to know about it via a BBC News app alert on his phone. Reportedly, this wasn’t going to be the only time Charles and William would choose to highlight in neon publicly that Harry is no longer welcome and that somehow his decision to choose control over his life has made him worse than Prince Andrew.

Harry would continue not to be included in Royal family affairs, not getting informed of major updates, which has now stretched to him reportedly coming to know about Charles’ hospital visit from the news, like the general public. Like he didn’t just leave the palace behind — he also lost his right to be the king’s son.

Charles was recently admitted to the hospital after suffering side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment, and the rest of the world only came to know about the visit when the Palace issued a statement. If true, then it looks like the ailing monarch and the future king are still adamant about giving Harry the cold shoulder.

Post his Oprah interview and release of his controversial memoir, Harry has majorly steered clear of angering the Royals or tangling them in any other way.

But he can still hurt Prince William

At this moment, when Charles his battling the ill-effects of cancer while trying to balance the rocky boat that is the U.K.-U.S. relationship, perhaps the king’s only solace is his elder son who has taken upon himself several extra duties. But William’s focus and calm are dismantled if Harry decides to join Netflix in the making of a documentary to mark the 30th anniversary of their mother, the late Princess Diana.

Why will that bother William? Well, almost eight years ago, one of the last major documentaries covering Diana’s death was released (by BBC), and both brothers spoke openly about the pain they felt at the age of 15 and 12 respectively while walking behind her coffin. It was obviously very painful and heartbreaking to talk about their mother. So, at the time, William had confirmed that it would be the last time they spoke about their mother, especially her death, publicly.

“We won’t be doing this again – we won’t speak as openly or publicly about her again, because we feel hopefully this film will provide the other side from close family friends you might not have heard before, from those who knew her best and from those who want to protect her memory, and want to remind people of the person that she was.”

Now, royal experts find it next to impossible that Harry would ever even think of brokering such a deal and risk accusations that he sunk low enough to chose “profiting of his mother’s death.” But the duke has already done the unthinkable numerous times — airing his family’s dirty laundry publicly in interviews and via his memoir — and he is no longer William dotting little brother. It is within Harry’s rights to talk about his mother, and given how the Royals continue to shun him, would it be all that surprising if he snaps?

