Donald Trump’s dream of King Charles betraying Canada and Ukraine meets the trainwreck that is Marjorie Taylor Greene

In the short span of time that Donald Trump has spent as the 48th president of the United States of America, he has harbored plenty of ambitions — some lofty, some outright outrageous, some as unintelligible as his odes to serial killers. Now, he has tasted a new, tantalizing dream, but it looks like Marjorie Taylor Greene plans on terminating it before he gets to explore its controversial limits.

Recommended Videos

Ever since Trump decided to train his shaky but detrimental focus on making Canada the 51st state of America, King Charles has been treading dangerous terrain as the former’s Head of State and England’s monarch. His duty to maintain the U.S.-U.K. bond by lavishing Trump with perks — which includes the unprecedented second invitation to visit the palace — has been clashing with his role of standing up for Canada. It certainly didn’t make things easier for the ailing king when Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelenskyy arrived at the palace as a part of his scheduled meet mere days after his live clash with Trump and VP, JD Vance, in the White House.

Though Charles has maintained his diplomatic stance on both fronts, despite being vocal and clear in his support for both Canada and Ukraine in the past, it doesn’t take a genius to guess that the Royals’ warm welcome to Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau and Zelenskyy didn’t make it to Trump’s list of 2025 highlights. It was widely expected that the king would soon make a move to appease the displeased POTUS, which was followed by a shocking report — that Charles will reportedly make a “secret offer” to Trump to make America the next “associate member” of the Commonwealth in order to smooth out any tension between the two nations and to bring Canada some relief from the trade war.

Translation? We are knuckling under Trump and can’t be real allies to Canada and Ukraine.

Of course, Trump didn’t wait for an official confirmation before posting the article and responding, “I Love King Charles. Sounds good to me!” which pretty much spells that he is beyond eager to join the Commonwealth.

Clearly, Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t get the memo

Respecting his allies, their leaders, and their people has never been Trump’s MO, but he has, more or less, maintained that facade when it comes to the U.K., heaping praise upon praise on Charles and the future king, Prince William, even the general public.

The rest of Team Trump mostly sing the same tune that the president does, but not Marjorie Taylor Greene. During a press conference on March 26, the Congresswomen openly insulted a renowned British journalist, Martha Kelner, after she questioned Greene about the ongoing Signalgate scandal, the massive security breach where top officials of the Trump administration used an unsecure Signal chat to discuss highly classified military attacks on militants in Yemen.

Exhibiting the same temper and inability to be civil that questions about her brainless theory about space lasers conjured, Greene rudely demanded Kelner tell her which country she came from. Upon hearing that she is a U.K. reporter, the Georgia representative ordered to “go back to your country” as America doesn’t “give a crap about your opinion and your reporting.”

"Should the Defense Secretary.."

Marjorie Taylor Greene: "Wait what country are you from?"

"From the UK"

"OK we don't give a crap about your opinion and your reporting. Why don't you go back to your country. We have a major migrant problem. You should care about your own borders" pic.twitter.com/l1lYrYdEbH — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) March 26, 2025

Kelner’s insistence to ask Greene whether the Signalgate scandal worried the Trump supporter about American lives got another angry retort: “Do you care about people from your country? What about all the women that are raped by migrants?”

MTG has always been a loose cannon for Trump, but he has largely ignored her away from major roles — carelessly slashing away at her dreams of being his VP and then, when that fell through, the Homeland Security Secretary. But what do you think will happen if King Charles is really planning to offer America this big honor, only for Greene and her uncouth sensibilities to snatch it away from Trump? He is practically standing on his tippy-toes after reading a rumored report; what if the next one claims his staunch supporter’s rash attitude has already annihilated his dream?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy