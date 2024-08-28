Prince Harry to go it alone without Meghan Markle as Prince William and Kate Middleton are ‘looking forward’ to an ‘incredible’ summer

What do Prince Harry and Home Alone‘s Kevin McCallister have in common? No, it’s not that they have intense sibling rivalries with their older brothers or that they both live in actual palaces or even that they have weird ties to Donald Trump. It’s that they both traveled to New York without their families.

The Duke of Sussex is fresh off his last high-profile trip, which took him to Colombia alongside wife Meghan Markle as part of their (very) unofficial Royal tour series, but he’s already planning his next one. The only thing is that this time he won’t be joined by his spouse. Harry is due to take part in UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week, which are scheduled to occur in the Big Apple back to back starting Sep. 22.

These issues are close to the Duke’s heart, and a spokesperson has confirmed that Harry will be “advancing a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives” and he will also “participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst.” In addition, he will “be furthering the work of The Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit organisation he co-founded with his wife Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.”

It’s a lucky break that Harry’s big NYC trip takes place in the second half of the month as it means that he will get to spend his all-important 40th birthday at home in California with this family — the duke’s birthday falls on Sep. 15. Even so, he will no doubt miss his loved ones as he stays at the Plaza Hotel and battles Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern (no, wait that’s Macaulay Culkin).

Prince William and Kate Middleton break silence after rare public sighting

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

Spotting Kate Middleton has now become akin to birdwatching as it’s been so rare to see the Princess of Wales in public since her cancer diagnosis at the top of the year. So Kate-spotters had their Augusts made when she was snapped attending church in Crathie, Scotland this week. The Royals are currently staying at the king’s estate in Balmoral as part of their typical summer retreat. And, no, Harry and Meghan were not invited.

In the wake of that sighting (which, fittingly for the whole birdwatching analogy, saw her wearing some curious plumage), William and Kate have done something even rarer: broken their typical social media silence. To mark the beginning of the Paralympics on Aug. 28, the duo released a joint message on their official Prince and Princess of Wales X account. “Looking forward to another few weeks of incredible sport!” the couple wrote. “Wishing the very best of luck to our @ParalympicsGB athletes and all those competing at #Paris2024. W & C”

Looking forward to another few weeks of incredible sport! Wishing the very best of luck to our @ParalympicsGB athletes and all those competing at #Paris2024. W & C https://t.co/5epHiMOpXv — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 28, 2024

“C” obviously stands for Kate’s full name Catherine, which Harry and Meghan recently got in trouble for getting wrong. Harry may want to be careful, or William might do his best Buzz McCallister impression and feed his little brother to his tarantula.

