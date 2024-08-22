‘Harry has clearly won’: Prince Harry overrules Meghan Markle’s wishes on how to raise their kids as he throws a wrench into her plans

Parenting is tricky enough in our modern world without the added hitch of being globally famous semi-Royals, so it’s no surprise to hear that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reaching the point where they are disagreeing over big decisions on how to raise their two children, Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3).

Recommended Videos

The duo are growing ever more conscientious about the unfortunate negative side of growing up in this day and age, hence their newly formed organization, The Parents’ Network, designed to aid parents of children who have faced cyberbullying. It’s a little early to worry about that for their own son and daughter, but they are old enough for Harry and Meghan to be concerned about how they are two of the most famous infants in the world.

And it seems the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have alternate approaches on how to handle their kids’ burgeoning celebrity careers.

Prince Harry blocks Meghan Markle’s plans to “expose their children to the media”

Photo by Toby Melville/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Harry and Meghan usually present themselves as a united front, but like every couple they apparently have some differing opinions on how to approach bringing up their kids. Unlike every couple, however, it appears a hot-button issue for them is how much do they let the Royal-hungry media can get a look at their family.

According to what an insider told The Sun on Sunday (via Express), “Harry and Meghan have not always agreed on how much they should expose their children to the media but, in this case, Harry has clearly won.”

Why is that? Because Harry has blocked Meghan from using their kids in her upcoming Netflix series. The duchess is working on a new cooking show for the streamer that is said to “celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship.” The original intention, it seems, was to shoot at the Sussexes’ £11 million mansion in Montecito, California, but Harry was very passionate about protecting Archie and Lilibet’s privacy so the production was actually filmed at a neighboring, nearly as lavish, house.

Harry’s desire to keep his kids out of the public eye isn’t all that surprising given his strong feelings about his family’s safety and security — remember that he won’t let Meghan herself go back to the U.K. for fear of “acid or knife” attacks.

“Harry has been reluctant to show his children publicly, not out of a desire to hide them but to protect their privacy and safety from potential threats,” is what an unnamed friend of the family told PEOPLE. “He wants them to lead as normal a life as possible without the fear of kidnapping or harm.”

For his own upcoming Netflix series, Harry sought to avoid anything to do with his home life and instead delivered a show all about the U.S. Open Polo Championships. This is due to come out sometime after Meghan’s cooking, which is yet to receive a release date.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy