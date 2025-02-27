Prince Harry tried to land himself a ‘temporary royal role,’ but Meghan’s ‘past behavior’ got in the way

“Could Prince Harry ever return to the fold?” is the question that Royal Family followers ask ad infinitum, even though the answer never changes: We truly have no idea, as nothing is harder to predict than the twists and turns of a family feud. That said, it’s now being claimed Harry actually reached out to sow the seeds for a potential Royal return, even for a “temporary” period, but his hopes were allegedly undone by the ghosts of Meghan Markle past.

When King Charles was diagnosed with cancer at the beginning of 2023, many thought this might be the kick in the royal britches that father and son needed to bury the hatchet, perhaps even leading to a fully united family once again. As it happens, Charles and Harry are believed to have met just the once, for about 45 minutes, following Charles’ cancer diagnosis. On the other hand, it’s just possible a reconciliation could’ve happened, if the palace had actually reached out to grab Harry’s olive branch.

Harry alleged to have offered his services to the Royal Family, but he was shot down for one Meghan-related reason

Image via The Canadian Press/YouTube/Royal.UK

In response to growing rumors that a Royal return for Harry could happen, the Daily Mail‘s Royal correspondent Richard Eden admitted that it’s not necessarily as impossible as we might think. Although he notes that Harry’s exile is self-imposed, he revealed that the duke did “let it be known” last year that he would be willing to lend a hand while Charles was ill, but he subsequently heard nothing but silence in response.

“After King Charles’s cancer treatment was announced in February last year, his younger son let it be known via friends that he was willing to take on a temporary royal role in support of his father,” Eden claimed. “His offer was never taken up, but the California-based Prince is understood to be keen to spend more time in his homeland.”

As for why the palace gave Harry the cold shoulder like this, Eden speculates it’s do with “Meghan’s past behavior” — which no doubt refers to the acrimonious split from the Royals that occurred when the Sussexes upped and left the U.K. at the start of the decade. All sources indicate there was little love lost on either side when it comes to Meghan and her in-laws, and the family apparently isn’t keen to bring Harry back on board. So it sounds like the responsibility to fix things would fall on Harry and Harry alone.

That said, other reports have claimed Kate Middleton has set her sights on mending the broken bond between brothers Harry and Prince William, with the Princess of Wales supposedly making it a New Year’s resolution to get the pair sitting down face-to-face to hash things out before the end of the year. Eden likewise opines that it feels like there could be a “conspiracy” behind closed palace doors to find a way to invite Harry back. Whether that invitation is extended to Meghan as well, however, seems unlikely.

