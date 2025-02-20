Forgot password
Prince William and Meghan Markle share a kiss in greeting at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.
Screenshot via YouTube
Category:
Celebrities
News

The ‘devastating’ truth that ‘sparked a family feud’ between Prince William and Meghan Markle

All their problems started here.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|

Published: Feb 20, 2025 09:43 am

Typically, the origins of family feuds are shrouded in mystery as the warring relatives keep on arguing even longer after they’ve forgotten what they were arguing about. When it comes to the Royal Family, however, all the facts are recorded across various forms of media for the rest of time, which kind of makes it impossible for the two sides to ever let the past go and patch things up.

Recommended Videos

Everyone knows all about why Prince William and Prince Harry don’t get along anymore, and why Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s personalities always clashed. What happened between William and Meghan, though, is something that’s only just now coming fully to light. While Harry got on very well with his own sister-in-law, Kate, once upon a time, there was never any love lost between William and Meghan when the Sussexes relocated to the States. And there’s one “devastating” reason why.

The real reason William and Meghan never got along

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at San Basilio de Palenque during The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Colombia Visit on August 17, 2024 in Cartagena, Colombia. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images) and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrives at The Centrepoint Awards at The British Museum on October 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage and Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images

According to Tom Quinn, author of eye-opening new book Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, the fact that stuffy, stiff upper-lipped William and typical Californian Meghan were from two wildly different cultures, and never found a way to bridge that gap, is at the root of the reason they could, and would, never get along.

In his book, Quinn shares testimonies from ex-Royal staffers who reveal that the “awkward” Prince of Wales would frequently be left highly uncomfortable with Meghan’s touchy-feely ways. Due to her habit of hugging and kissing him on the cheek, rumors even startled swirling among the staff that Markle was flirting with him, something he’s said not to have appreciated.

Needless to say, Meghan was definitely not flirting with him, as part of some wicked scheme to level her way up to the throne one prince at a time. Even so, her “relaxed” ways were just too different from how things were done at the palace that relations between she and the Royals were doomed from the get-go.

“I was astonished to hear from a couple of members of staff that one of the things the royals found difficult about Meghan was that she was a bit too relaxed,” Quinn revealed to In Touch Weekly. “She was constantly hugging and embracing various royals and even senior members of staff.”

One of Quinn’s sources notes that the “devastating” truth about William and Meghan’s issues with each other is simply that “their misunderstanding about cultural differences not only hindered their relationship, but sparked a family feud.”

And it’s a feud that stands to this day, having pulled the Royal Family in two and across continents. According to other reports, Kate is at least determined to try and get Harry and William back in the same room together to see if she can mend the brothers’ broken relationship. Maybe, just maybe, she can manage to make that miracle happen, but clearly there’s nothing to mend between William and Meghan because they never knew what to make of each other to start with.

