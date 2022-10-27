Prince Harry’s memoir get release date, royal family gets nervous

Prince Harry‘s future with the royal family, and certainly his role or lack thereof in King Charles III‘s coronation, will likely be determined immediately after the release of his memoir.

The long-awaited tell-all was originally planned to have already been out but was pushed back due to Queen Elizabeth II‘s passing last month. There has also been significant speculation that Prince Harry was trying to retract some information from the book but that the publisher, Penguin Random House, wasn’t on board with the changes.

Nonetheless, there have been months of rumors and neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle has spoken up about it.

King Charles III has already stated, according to multiple sources, that if there is anything negative in the ebook about him that he will be fine with it but that if his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, is the target of any negativity then the King will likely banish Prince Harry from the upcoming coronation on May 6, 2023.

Now, King Charles will know months before whether or not to enact that ban.

Prince Harry’s currently untitled memoir will be released on January 10, 2023. Royal biographer, Tom Bower, has already told Page Six that the royal family is “hugely nervous,” and that the book is being viewed as a “time bomb.”

Taking advantage of the delay, Prince Harry has already written a new chapter about his grandmother’s death.

Bower also claims that there will now be “more material about how they (Harry and Meghan) were snubbed and all the rest of the invective against the royal family. So, I think to an extent, the delay will add to the poison.”

It can be assumed that on Jan. 10, 2023 worlds will collide.