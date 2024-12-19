Prince William and Kate Middleton leave King Charles in the lurch as they pull out of pre-Christmas plans at the last minute

It’s customary for members of the British Royal Family to gather for lunch around a week before Christmas to catch up, as not everyone will be celebrating the festive season in Sandringham. Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte, have always attended, but this time they’ve skipped the event as they’re no longer in London.

It’s said the family are already in Norfolk awaiting the arrival of the other Royals for Christmas Day. A royal insider said they are now in Anmer Hall, their home on the Sandringham estate, preparing for an intimate family celebration before they will join the rest of the family for the annual Christmas walk to and from St. Mary Magdalene Church for the morning service.

Merry Christmas!🎄



The Royal Family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their 3 children, have arrived at St Mary Magdalene church at Sandringham for the Christmas morning service!⛪️ pic.twitter.com/yiX6DR6BaM — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) December 25, 2023

Charles, 76, held the pre-Christmas lunch at Windsor Castle for the past two years but decided to have it at Buckingham Palace this time, where the late Queen Elizabeth II mostly hosted the gathering. The King was seen arriving at the palace ahead of the other guests for some last-minute preparations, and was followed by Edward and Sophie, Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

It's King's Christmas lunch time 🎄👑



King Charles and his private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton, as well as The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh arrive for King Charles' Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace🏰



📸Aaron Chown pic.twitter.com/ZSsDQheAdG — British Royaltea (@BritishRoyaltea) December 19, 2024

Around 70 guests traditionally attend the private luncheon held for senior royals and their wider family. But it’s believed that the Prince and Princess of Wales decided long ago to skip the event. Prince Andrew has also reportedly decided not to attend per advice by his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, amid ongoing speculations about his association with alleged Chinese spy, Yang Tengbo.

The businessman is deemed a security risk by the U.K. government and is said to be a “close confidant” of the Duke of York, who granted him access to Buckingham Palace and to several royal residences. Andrew has since said that he has ceased all contact with the said individual. Aside from the pre-Christmas lunch, the disgraced royal will reportedly also not be in Sandringham for Christmas and has decided to spend it with Ferguson at their home in the Royal Lodge.

Christmas in Sandringham will be special this year as it will include extended family. William said it’s going to be noisy as there will be 45 people all spread out in one room. According to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, the extensive guest list is understandable given that it’s been a challenging year for Kate and Charles, who were both diagnosed with cancer early this year. The princess is now cancer-free, and the monarch is still undergoing treatment.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales



As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.



The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an… pic.twitter.com/9S1W8sDHUL — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 9, 2024

“After the year they’ve had, I’m sure it’s going to mean the world to the King and Queen to have as many of their family as possible joining them for Christmas. And, as the number of youngsters increases, so the celebrations become more and more child oriented. Which is exactly what Christmas should be all about,” Bond explained.

Bond also said that it’s likely that Kate, William, and their children will spend the holidays in Anmer Hall if her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, are there. She thinks that the princess may not yet feel like hosting a huge crowd at their home, so it will be an intimate gathering between close family. Still, she is certain that “this will be a Christmas when the whole family will want to unite around Charles and Camilla, and William and Catherine, to help put this year behind them and cheer them into a brighter year ahead.”

