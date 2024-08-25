Prince William dangles $10M in front of Prince Harry after his and Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal gets ‘messed up completely’

Life has not been the breeze Prince Harry expected it to be once he left the Royal corridors. Between his legal battles and the tension surrounding his U.S. visa, the Duke of Sussex has been stuck between a rock and a hard place for a long time now. It certainly doesn’t help that his dear brother is rubbing his nose into his fresh haul of $10 million.

In order to maintain their net worth and earn their livelihood in America, Meghan Markle and Harry struck a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix that started with a six-part tell-all documentary that further deteriorated the couple’s bond with the Royal family. But weirdly the never-ending curiosity about what happens behind the Royal walls couldn’t keep the hype around the revelations made in the controversial docu-series alive. It was a success but not the evergreen money-maker Netflix hoped it would be.

The Sussexs still have a standing deal with the streamer that includes a series depicting Meghan’s cooking in episodes and exploring the world of polo with Harry at the helm. But if royal biographer Angela Levin’s claims (to GB News) are taken into account, then the couple has seriously bungled up their Netflix future with a big mistake during their Colombia tour where they had “no sound” on the cameras that were filming them during the trip. According to Levin, it was all Meghan’s fault as she wanted to “control” the narrative of the tour thus making it the last nail in the coffin that was the building disdain Netflix felt towards the duo, which allegedly means their agreement with the streamer won’t be renewed.

“They’re not really keen on her cooking or Harry doing polo or her jam, it’s not original enough. It won’t be until next February at the earliest that they can do anything. Technically they have messed up completely, because they haven’t done it properly. Netflix is fed up and they’ve got lots of other things on their line that they can do. So I think they’re not going to renew the $100,000 to keep them going.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton are here to add insult to Harry’s injury

If Levin’s assertions have the slightest shade of truth, then they only serve to escalate the overflowing plate of troubles currently on Harry and Meghan’s table.

Apart from Harry’s legal troubles and visa issues, Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation, which was set up in 2020 after they stepped down as working royals, suffered an £8.7million drop in revenue in just 12 months, managing to get only a little £1.6million in 2022, which is a massive drop from the £10.3million the foundation received in 2021. These figures were revealed in Archewell’s published accounts. And seeing this major drop, one doesn’t need much data to guess what those numbers looked like in 2023.

The Archewell Foundation donations for the past three years are as follows:



– 2021: $11 million

– 2022: $2 million

– 2023: $1.2 million



It appears the organisation is sinking as rapidly as Harry and Meghan's popularity.#FOHarryAndMeghan pic.twitter.com/sFfPPZ2FrH — Royal Gossip 🇬🇧 (@UKRoyalGossip) May 15, 2024

But the eldest son of Princess Diana is facing no such issues as the William and Kate run The Royal Foundation (founded jointly by William and Harry in 2009) hit its peak at £8million, of which £6.5million are courtesy of donations that include £1.7million from US-based supporters, as reported by GB News.

A moment of celebration for William if the reports of the ongoing tiff between the brothers are really true. But this might be a temporary win as the last time Harry and Meghan’s fame started dwindling, his controversial memoir Spare debuted that didn’t really add positive anecdotes to the Prince of Wales’ reputation. Based on the unofficial claims above about his Netflix deal and this rather troubling financial update, should we expect Harry to pen a follow-up to Spare soon?

