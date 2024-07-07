Prince William’s ‘warning’ to Prince Harry comes true as new storm in his life has Meghan Markle’s ‘fingerprints’ all over it

A new chapter in the Royals saga has emerged, shedding light on a prescient warning Prince William gave his younger brother before Prince Harry‘s marriage to Meghan Markle…. and how it is coming true.

In his memoir, Spare, Harry revealed that his brother, William, had cautioned him about rushing into a relationship with Meghan Markle. William’s concern, according to Harry, was that the whirlwind romance didn’t allow Meghan sufficient time to understand and adapt to the unique demands of royal life. At the time, the Duke of Sussex dismissed his brother’s words as overly cautious. However, as the couple navigates yet another public relations challenge, it is possible William’s warning may have been more prescient than previously thought.

The Pat Tillman Award — another PR nightmare for Prince Harry allegedly brought on by Meghan Markle

The Pat Tillman Award is named after the former NFL player who left his sports career to join the U.S. Army and tragically lost his life in Afghanistan. The honor is bestowed upon individuals who embody Tillman’s spirit of service. So, given Prince Harry’s status as an estranged member of the royal family and the many controversies he is currently stuck in, many people question why he would receive this award.

The controversy surrounding the Pat Tillman Award has highlighted the complex dynamics at play when American celebrity culture intersects with British royal traditions. Pat Tillman’s mother, Mary Tillman, expressed shock at the decision to honor Prince Harry, describing him as a “controversial and divisive individual.” Her statement has added fuel to the growing debate about the appropriateness of the procedure that is observed to decide who gets the award.

Furthermore, an online petition calling for ESPN to reconsider its decision has garnered tens of thousands of signatures, indicating a significant level of public discontent with the choice. Critics argue that there are more deserving recipients within the veteran community who lack Prince Harry’s resources and privileges. In short, Harry has to deal with another PR nightmare, as he either chooses to spit on the face of the awards organizers or disregard the public clamor for him to refuse it. But what really makes matters worse is the possibility that his wife caused his misfortune.

Is Meghan Markle at fault for the Pat Tillman Award controversy?

Well, she is according to Mail on Sunday editor-at-large Charlotte Griffiths. In her chat with GB News (via Express), she expressed the high probability of the Suits star being the brains behind the award finding its way to Harry.

“Serena Williams is presenting the award and she’s a very good friend of Meghan Markle. I have to think, I have to wonder if Meghan’s got her fingerprints on this.”

While this is mere speculation at this point, the chances of it being true are very real. Meghan might have secured the honor of receiving the Pat Tillman Award for her husband to boost his popularity in the U.S., giving him a win unrelated to his royal history and undoing the damage done by his legal troubles. As underlined by Griffiths, the Duchess of Sussex is friends with tennis star Serena Williams, who is set to host the award ceremony. This connection might have greased the wheels and influenced the decision-making process.

If these speculations hold any truth, this would be a resounding example of how Meghan’s knowledge about how British royalty works is severely limited, which then doesn’t allow her attempts to build the couple’s brand in America. While being born into the Royal family and indulging in their traditional practices earned Harry many honors, the mere presence of royal blood in his veins won’t win him the same treatment in America. As for those behind the Pat Tillman award, their intentions may be noble – in this case, highlighting Harry’s military service and his work with the Invictus Games – the execution has once again led to public scrutiny and debate.

Harry cannot get rid of his royal upbringing, and Meghan allegedly doesn’t understand the Royal life enough to find it a place amid America’s celebrity culture. Maybe, just maybe, William’s warning was not as farfetched as his brother imagined.

