‘PS fix my algorithm’: Cardi B slams man-child Musk for calling her a puppet following rally mic snafu

Cardi B revealed in a fiery speech at a Harris-Walz Wisconsin campaign rally Saturday that she hadn’t planned to vote for either candidate until Kamala Harris entered the race. But Cardi’s appearance got off to a rocky start when the teleprompter seemed to malfunction, causing the rapper to read her remarks from her phone.

Recommended Videos

After Cardi spoke, “Dark MAGA” Trump convert and all-around nuisance Elon Musk called her a “puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words” in a post on X. “The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy,” Musk added. But as her fans are well aware, Cardi is not one to hold her tongue, and she crafted the perfect Musk response on X, ending it with what anyone who has spent time on the platform lately hopes for: “PS fix my algorithm,” Cardi wrote.

“I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents,” Cardi said

I’m not a puppet Elon.. I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you….But you don’t… https://t.co/BBYQ2O0KYJ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 2, 2024 via Cardi B/X

Before she implored Musk to do something about the ceaseless stream of right-wing garbage that X has become under his regime, Cardi clapped back at Musk, reminding him she’s the daughter of immigrant parents who worked hard to provide for their daughter. Cardi B was born in New York in a mixed Dominican and Trinidadian family.

“I’m a product of welfare,” Cardi added on X, “I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty, and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you… But you don’t know nothing about that. You don’t know not one thing about the American struggle.”

In her Milwaukee speech, Cardi said she didn’t have faith in either candidate when Biden was still in the race, but when he dropped out and tapped Harris, she changed her mind. Cardi told the crowd that Harris said things “that I wanted to hear.”

“Just like Kamala Harris, I, too, have been the underdog,” Cardi added. “I have been underestimated, my success belittled and discredited. Women have to work ten times harder, perform ten times better, and still people question how we got to the top.”

Has Musk even heard Trump talk?

Trump after only reading three lines from his speech & then rambling for 90 minutes:



"The press will say I was rambling, but no– and I should only have to say this once–you guys just say I was brilliant" pic.twitter.com/86vkHlyx0e — TJ Adams-Falconer 🥥🌴🇺🇸 (@soyTeJota) November 3, 2024 TJ Adams-Falconer/X

It’s a bit rich that Musk would accuse Cardi of being a puppet who can’t speak unless the words are “fed” to her when his BFF Trump is often incomprehensible at his campaign rallies, even when the teleprompter and mics are working. Comments on Cardi’s Musk response were mixed. Some agreed with Musk’s assessment. “You are a puppet. You didn’t even know what you were saying on that stage. It wasn’t from the heart,” one comment said.

But many supported Cardi’s stance. “Love ya Cardi B …. Elon is the richest most powerful man on the planet yet he has the highest need to hurt others instead of helping them… so sad,” one said. And then, “Being poor sucks – we know it (very well),” another added. “When elitists like Elon push this narrative, they’re not winning any of us over at all. He was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. Fist high Cardi ✊- together we win this. Much love,” it read.

Yeup Yeup Yeup https://t.co/mdHszgYO2w — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 12, 2024 via Cardi B/X

Although Cardi had been critical of the Biden-Harris administration in the past, her Harris support was not a complete about-face for the hip-hop star. Before Biden dropped out in July, Cardi said, “I feel like they should have passed the torch to Kamala. This was the perfect moment for her. Right now, I don’t feel like we have strong candidates.”

She then added, referring to Harris, “I feel like this would have been her perfect time to shine. We already know she’s sharp with the f**king mouth. Whatever value that Biden wants, she’s practically the same value. So I feel like it was a little bit selfish to not make that choice to give her this moment to run for presidency.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy