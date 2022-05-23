A psychiatrist witness seemed utterly taken aback when asked a question by Johnny Depp’s lawyer about the fictional Roald Dahl character Willy Wonka amid a trial of dueling defamation lawsuits involving the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and his ex-wife, Aquaman star Amber Heard.

The psychiatrist, Dr. David Spiegel, had testified he believed Depp suffered from substance use disorder and had behaviors consistent with someone who was a perpetrator of intimate partner violence. In an apparent line of questioning about Spiegel’s assessment regarding Depp’s “processing speed,” Depp’s lawyer asked him, “Willy Wonka doesn’t matter to you?”

The lawyer continued, asking if Spiegel watched 2005’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, in which Depp starred as the chocolate factory’s eccentric owner, Willy Wonka, when he was gathering data for making his assessment of Depp’s processing speed.

Spiegel seemed completely baffled at the question. Rather than answering it, he turned to the judge, asking, “Do I have to answer that question, your honor?”

#JohnnyDepp's lawyer asked the psychiatrist on #AmberHeard's team if he saw Depp in "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" when comparing processing speed. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/B3WSQGHsT9 — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 23, 2022

Judge Penney Azcarate then confirmed, “you have to answer questions, yes, sir.”

“No, you’ll be happy to know I didn’t see Willy Wonka. I didn’t see 21 Jump Street when it happened. No, I did not.”

The discussion centered around Spiegel’s assessment regarding Depp’s alleged use of an earpiece during acting jobs.

Spiegel later admitted he wasn’t sure if actors using earpieces was an accepted standard or not.

Depp laughs and puts his head in hands:

Back and forth about using an ear piece on set between #AmberHeard's expert and #JohnnyDepp's attorney.

Do you know whether Marlon Brando used an ear piece?

Dr. Spiegel: Isn't he dead? The answer is no then. pic.twitter.com/iiRVy0ehFF — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 23, 2022

As if that weren’t enough, that wasn’t the only candy-related line of questioning Spiegel was presented. Heard’s lawyer also asked the psychiatrist about Depp’s propensity to eat candy during the trial. Depp has frequently been seen doodling and munching on gummy bears throughout the trial. The question by Heard’s lawyer, apparently attempting to tie that behavior to narcissistic traits, was objected to by Depp’s lawyer, which was sustained by the judge.

Have you noticed the gummy bears? Usually attorney Ben Chew pulls them out of his pocket and sets them in front of #JohnnyDepp. #AmberHeard's atty asked Dr. Speigel what "doodling" and "eating candy" has to do with narcissism. Objection. Sustained pic.twitter.com/X1nyvGdf4i — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 23, 2022

Depp’s lawyer also questioned Spiegel about whether he called Depp an “idiot.” But Spiegel said the remark from a previous deposition was taken out of context, and it was part of a rhetorical situation he was discussing.

Earlier in his testimony, Spiegel talked about what seemed to be a discussion about gaslighting.

He also discussed “victim-blaming” in his testimony.

Courtroom Moment: #JohnnyDepp appeared to chuckle when a psychiatrist called by #AmberHeard's legal team started to discuss victim blaming. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/uN0Mfc0N9z — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 23, 2022

Under cross-examination, Depp’s lawyer and Spiegel also apparently bickered over philosophies about ethics.

Overall, it was Spiegel’s assessment that Depp had behaviors consistent with someone who has substance use disorder and with someone who is a perpetrator of intimate partner violence.

#AmberHeard's expert psychiatrist concluded that #JohnnyDepp has behaviors consistent with substance use disorder and perpetrator of intimate partner violence. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/5cn7qtL64d — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 23, 2022

The court battle, unfolding in a courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia, centers on an op-ed Heard wrote for the Washington Post in 2018, in which she describes herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Though Depp isn’t named in the article, Heard made prior allegations of abuse against Depp in 2016, which he claims are false and are referenced in the piece.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for defamation for allegedly false domestic abuse accusations she made against him that he said hurt his career. Heard is counter-suing Depp, also for defamation, for $100 million.

While Heard maintains she was abused by Depp, Depp claims just the opposite: he was abused by her and not the other way around.

Depp is also slated to take the stand this week, as called upon as a witness by Heard’s team after he previously testified on behalf of himself and was cross-examined by Heard’s team last month.