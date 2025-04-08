Rachel Zegler learns whether or not she’s been invited to the Met Gala following ‘Snow White’ box office devastation

Negative backlash directed towards the recent live-action Snow White remake has cast doubt over whether Rachel Zegler has a future in Hollywood. While young people have rallied behind her, the industry is not too forgiving of stars who refuse to toe the line so to speak.

So with all that drama it wasn’t exactly a given that she would be invited to attend the annual Met Gala. The star is seen as controversial after her comments about Palestine somewhat derailed the marketing campaign for her latest film. Many believed that Zegler sabotaged Snow White resulting in an incredibly poor performance at the box office. However, others blamed her co-star, Gal Gadot.

Did Rachel Zegler get invited to the Met Gala?

Despite all the controversy surrounding her, Zegler nabbed an invite from Anna Wintour to attend the Met Gala which is set to be held on May 5. The guest list is often full of A-listers and Wintour personally approves the list each year, so getting an invite is no easy feat.

Other stars expected to make an appearance this year include Doechii, Shakira, Lizzo, Colman Domingo and more. Gal Gadot is also expected to attend her first Met Gala event since 2019. There have been rumors circulating that Zegler and Gadot had an on-set feud while filming Snow White although it has not been confirmed.

Zegler might not be going

Despite receiving the prestigious invite, it looks like the star may not be attending anyway. According to an article from the Daily Mail, the young actress won’t be available next month as she’ll be in London rehearsing for the West End production of Evita. Not everyone believed that Zegler had turned down the invitation, with some theorizing that something else was afoot. What exactly was afoot? Who knows?

there’s likely PR rep overlap between Rachel Zegler and the Met Gala. A ‘save face” hail mary — what else would explain her receiving an invitation and turning it down because she’s “rehearsing” for a play? This was orchestrated by both sides via a party with a vested interest. — Chaparral Roan (@formerflack) April 8, 2025

The actress has attended the Gala twice before, in 2021 and 2024, but after everything that’s happened in the past year it makes sense she’d reconsider going. She has been pretty quiet on social media in the wake of the Snow White release and it seems she’s going to continue keeping her head down for now.

The Snow White drama

Rachel Zegler has faced a great deal of criticism this past year. First of all there was an outcry over her casting. Then people got upset with her after she mentioned the original film was outdated. Then her “free Palestine” tweet from last year really tipped things over the edge. Throughout it all she’s stuck to her guns, even standing up to producer Marc Platt. It makes sense that she would probably not be interested in attending such a high profile A-list event after her recent experience.

