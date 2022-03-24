Raven-Symoné and Josh Gad show support during the Disney Walkout

Disney stars Raven-Symoné and Josh Gad showed their support on social media on Tuesday as Disney employees staged a full walkout in Burbank, California.

Disney staff walked off their jobs in protest against Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s lack of response towards Florida’s “Don’t say gay”bill. In turn, the Raven’s House star shared a video of herself alongside the cast and executive producer of the show, as they all walked out in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

We are walking out today in support of this ridiculous bill! We don’t like it! We’re walking out, it’s stupid! We love everyone and support. Support, support, support. Raven-Symoné on Instagram

Alongside Symoné, Frozen star Josh Gad also voiced his support for the staff walkout. The Broadway star released a post on Twitter, saying that he stands with them, and has their back.

I couldn’t say it better, so I won’t try. I too love Disney. But everyone must grow. To all of my friends in the LGBTQ community & those under the wide and diverse Disney banner, I love you, I stand with you and I have your back. Everyone should feel heard, safe & protected. Josh Gad on Twitter

The Disney staff walkout began due to Disney’s poor response to Florida’s ‘Don’t say gay’ bill during a shareholders’ meeting. Chapek has since apologized for falling short of denouncing the bill. Due to pressures from the backlash, Disney restored a same-sex kiss scene for the upcoming Lightyear movie. During the walkout, Disney has released a statement showing their support. However, the company received backlash, as it was seen as a PR stunt, rather than a palpable course of action or demonstration of accountability.