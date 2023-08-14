Riley Keough net worth and how much she inherited from the Elvis Presley estate, explained

Elvis Presley remains one of the most renowned names in music nearly 50 years following his death, and that same recognition now follows his family.

Presley’s children and grandchildren don’t boast nearly the star power of the King himself, but each of them boasts some level of name recognition in their respective fields. Before her untimely death in early 2023, Lisa Marie Presley was known for her work in music, following in her father’s footsteps, and she passed that same love for performance onto her daughter.

That daughter is now a star in her own right and also serves as the sole inheritor of her grandfather’s estate. With all that Elvis money added to her already impressive earnings, it’s actually a shock to learn how little Riley Keough is actually worth.

Riley Keough’s net worth

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW

Riley Keough discovered her love for the spotlight at a young age, and that same love has only grown with the 34-year-old star. She began modeling when she was still in high school, at the ripe young age of 15, and soon branched off into acting. By the early 2010s, she was starting to establish herself as an exciting new up-and-comer, starring in films like The Runaways, Magic Mike, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Dixieland. By 2016, she was adding television roles to her resume as well, adding stints on Riverdale and Paterno to her growing list of experience.

She was a household name by early 2023 when Daisy Jones & The Six released on Prime Video. The film stirred up even more excitement around the already-established star and helped people to realize that the Presley legacy is far from over.

Keough’s work across film and television is more than enough to earn her a solid net worth, but let’s not forget that family money. After all, Elvis is still known as the King of Rock n’ Roll, and his estate’s been worth quite a bit over the years. Heaps of family debt, drama, and various issues have hugely impacted the King’s former wealth, but a majority stake in his estate should be enough to keep Keough comfortable for a long time.

Keough has full ownership of Elvis’ Graceland mansion, which has been worth as much as $100 million over the years. It’s seen its price drop drastically on occasion — at one point plummeting to a mere $1 million — but it remains a coveted piece of architectural history — and a pricey one at that.

With plenty of family money at her back, full ownership of her grandfather’s estate, and a 15 percent ownership stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises, Keough is still somehow only worth an estimated $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This estimate likely discludes Keough’s ownership of the Graceland mansion, and perhaps the worth of her stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises, leaving her with just her own earnings to lean on. With that in mind, it’s a pretty impressive number, even compared to some of her wealthier peers. She doesn’t have a few dozen mils in the bank at any given time, but Keough’s family property adds quite a bit of weight to the star’s measly millions.