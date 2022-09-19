Rob McElhenney doesn’t seem to mind riding Ryan Reynolds’ coattails

It’s probably not uncommon for one to play the proverbial second banana to your business partner, especially in the eyes of the public. Less common, however, is going public about it with particularly high spirits, as Rob McElhenney has done today on Twitter.

Who is this “other actor”? He seems great. 😂 pic.twitter.com/1GxP3fbO4N — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) September 18, 2022

In a cheeky, good-natured Tweet, McElhenney tweeted out a screenshot from the WCVB Channel 5 Boston Facebook page, which shows a news story about how he and fellow actor Ryan Reynolds each got colonoscopies on camera to help encourage steady colon screenings for men over 45. The post’s excerpt, which begins with “Reynolds and another actor…” was circled by McElhenney, who laughed about being referred to as “another actor.”

McElhenney is perhaps best known for creating, writing, producing, directing, and co-starring in the critically acclaimed sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, portraying Ronald “Mac” McDonald alongside his various other aforementioned duties. He shares similar credits on the comedy series Mythic Quest, playing the leading role of Ian Grimm whilst also serving as a writer, director, executive producer, and co-creator.

His credits may not carry the same weight as blockbuster regular Reynolds, but to be demoted to “another actor” would probably be disheartening for anyone else. Thankfully, McElhenney got a good laugh out of it.

And, of course, the denizens of Twitter had their own fun with it.

Rubber McHennessy, famous actor, you wouldn't have heard of him. — vinny (@VinnyVinesauce) September 18, 2022

😂 that’s cold blooded because your so much more than an actor but yeah ok your not Deadpool but you’ve transformed yourself enough physically to be this gens new superhero to try and be honest you’re so much better creating writing and directing please don’t change that — Thomas (@asylumartist1) September 18, 2022

On the plus side, they knew you were an actor? That is an improvement from "Ryan's friend", go you Rob! 👊 — Perry Brown (@PerryBrownF1) September 18, 2022

The two actors, who co-own the Welsh association football club Wrexham FC, recently teamed up for Apple TV Plus’ sports documentary series Welcome to Wrexham, which sees the two co-owners discuss important events over the course of the club’s history, and how they hope their involvement will improve the club’s success.