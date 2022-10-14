Robbie Coltrane’s ‘Harry Potter’ co-stars, colleagues, and friends pay tribute to his passing

Barely hours after the news broke that beloved Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane, who portrayed the gentle giant Hogwarts groundkeeper in the series, has passed away at the age of 72, online tributes began to pour out for the legendary character actor.

The grief of Potter fans has inspired hundreds of social media posts remembering the Scottish actor but some of the most poignant posts are by Coltrane’s fellow Potter stars as well as the many other actors and comedians who worked with, and inevitably befriended the imposing funny man. Almost all speak to Coltrane’s incredible sense of humor and his warm friendship.

I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children. pic.twitter.com/tzpln8hD9z — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 14, 2022

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling remembered Coltrane’s “incredible talent.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe remembered his co-stars exuberant humor and warmth in a statement published by Page Six.

“Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set, I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on ‘Prisoner of Azkaban,’ when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

I will miss the random chats about all subjects under the sun.And I'll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14yr old me on my 1st ever day on a movie set and said "Enjoy it, you'll be great". Thank you for that x — James Phelps (@James_Phelps) October 14, 2022

James Phelps, who portrayed Fred Weasley in the Potter films, shared a heartwarming remembrance of Coltrane’s encouragement to him on his first day of filming.

November 2001 – Leicester Square, London. "Soak this in lads, its like a Rolls-Royce for your first car"! Robbie Coleraine when he was next to me on the red carpet of the first HP premiere. Over the years we had some great chats about history and travel. Rest in peace Robbie x — Oliver Phelps (@OliverPhelps) October 14, 2022

James’ twin brother Oliver, who played George Weasley, recalled Coltrane’s words at the Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone premiere.

Heartbroken by the passing of Robbie Coltrane. Hagrid was my favourite character! Robbie portrayed Hagrid’s warmth, sense of home & unconditional love for his students and magical creatures so brilliantly. Thanks for all the laughter. Miss you Robbie. Sending love to your family pic.twitter.com/Gbl3NCsrlA — Bonnie Wright (@thisisbwright) October 14, 2022

Bonnie Wright, who starred as Ginny Weasley in the Potter franchise expressed her grief at losing her friend as well as her favorite character.

Robbie. Bobser. He called me Space Boy. We shared a love of the final frontier. He didn’t give a fuck and it always made you smile. A giant, in more ways than one. We had some times x — 🇺🇦Matthew Lewis🇺🇦 (@Mattdavelewis) October 14, 2022

Neville Longbottom actor Matthew Lewis also discussed his warm relationship with Coltrane and their shared love of the “final frontier.”

David Thewlis played Professor Lupin in the series and recalled that the greatest laughs on the set came from Coltrane.

I hope it’s OK to spout memories: I used to ride with Robbie Coltrane between Manchester and London in his sort-of-restored MGA. I’d roll him cigarettes while he discoursed on the ways of the world, and I don’t think I’ve ever laughed or learned so much in my life. — Hugh Laurie (@hughlaurie) October 14, 2022

House star Hugh Laurie, who emerged from the same early 1980s U.K. comedy scene that launched Coltrane to stardom, remembered the regular commutes he would make with his friend from Manchester to London.

I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time. Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, “Alfresco”. Farewell, old fellow. You’ll be so dreadfully missed — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) October 14, 2022

Laurie’s comedy partner Stephen Fry also recalled Coltrane, reminiscing about being on the set of the TV series Alfresco where both he and Coltrane made their television debut.

Oh no. I had just been talking about him with friends, wondering where he was. Such a bright and brilliant man. A consummate actor, an extraordinarily funny comedian and an amazing actor. He was also a very good friend. I shall miss him very much. https://t.co/tfJYpXk1Mq — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) October 14, 2022

Eric Idle remembered his Nuns on the Run co-star as a “consummate actor” and a great friend.

Very sad news. He had such range and depth as an actor, from brilliant comedy to hard-edged drama. I think my favourite of all his roles was Fitz in Cracker.

Robbie Coltrane, Scottish entertainment legend – you will be hugely missed. RIP https://t.co/z9OCf4c83p — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 14, 2022

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Coltrane’s native Scotland also paid tribute to the beloved star, calling him a legend of the country’s entertainment industry.

We’re devastated to hear of the death of Robbie Coltrane, an actor of outstanding talents who won two BAFTA Scotland Awards for achievement in film and three consecutive BAFTAs for his performances in Cracker. Our thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/qrEcPB5eaQ — BAFTA (@BAFTA) October 14, 2022

The BAFTA official account remembered Coltrane’s contributions to his art and his five award wins.