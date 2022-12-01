Robert Downey Jr. opens up on making a movie about his ailing father in a rare interview

Scheduled for release on Netflix on Dec. 2, 2022, Netflix’s Sr. pays tribute to Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr.’s father, Robert Downey Sr. New Yorker Robert Downey Sr. was a veteran filmmaker known for writing, directing and producing the 1969 satirical comedy Putney Swope, which stars Arnold Johnson, Stan Gottlieb, Allen Garfield, and Antonio Fargas. Sadly, Downey Sr. died of complications from Parkinson’s disease at his home in Manhattan, on July 7, 2021, thirteen days after his 85th birthday. His last acting role was Judge Ramos in the comedy Tower Heist, but in 2019, Robert Downey Jr. began filming a documentary about his late father that would later become known as Sr.

Directed by Chris Smith (Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond), Sr. sees Robert Downey Jr. pay tribute to Robert Downey Sr. in a documentary chronicling the life and eclectic career of the pioneering filmmaker. In an interview with Esquire, Downey Jr. opened up about his experience filming Sr., including the emotional journey he underwent during the process, during which he harbored some doubts as to whether Sr. was the right move, but his father’s enthusiasm ket hope alive for the documentary.

“First of all, I gave myself permission to say honestly, this is kind of an act of cowardice. Initially. Because I’m going to control this whole thing. Very objective. I’m going to do an homage to my father. Doesn’t that put me in a positive light? And knowing that he was in the winter of his life, that every day he woke up he was obsessed with, [imitates Sr.], “When are we shootin’ again?”… And all of a sudden it turned into this weird thing where I was like, This is going to be a disaster. This isn’t fair to him. This isn’t right to me. Why did I think this was going to be a good idea?”

Downey Jr. turned 57 on April 4. His last film role was Dolittle in the fantasy adventure film of the same name. Before that, he sang his swan song as Tony Stark/Iron Man in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. In 2023, Downey Jr. will appear in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer as American businessman and philanthropist Lewis Strauss. He also executive-produced Netflix’s touching fantasy-drama Sweet Tooth, starring Christian Convery as Gus. It’s so heartwarming to see Downey Jr. making his late father proud, just as he has done throughout his career with Downey Sr. cheering for him on the sidelines.