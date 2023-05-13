Rumors of Jonathan Majors in a brand new relationship while he faces assault charges isn’t exactly attracting a horde of well-wishers

Jonathan Majors received high praise for his performance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, only to watch all that go away when he found himself facing major criminal charges. Now, he can’t do anything right as former fans are constantly nit-picking everything he does and that includes the rumors of him dating actress Meagan Good.

TMZ has reported that the two were seen just last weekend at the Alamo Drafthouse in L.A. They were apparently there to watch a movie together and of course, that’s all it takes for the rumors to begin flying. It appears to fans that he’s living his life to the fullest while facing three counts of attempted assault, assault, aggravated harassment, and another count of harassment. Just this week, he had a court hearing where his attorneys provided evidence in hopes that the charges will be dropped but that didn’t happen.

In the meantime, Super Hero Darla is faring much better. Though Shazam! Fury of the Gods offered her little in terms of success, she has her ongoing role in the positively received Prime Video series, Harlem.

Given the discrepancy in their professional lives, many are finding it hard to gulp down the dating rumors.

Is anyone supposed to believe that Megan Good and Jonathan Majors are dating? It’s not even a good PR strategy. — zaystiggy (@zaystiggy) May 13, 2023

Some, who believe the rumors are true, have invested in sleuthing through Majors’ dating history and concluded that it is nothing but a “manipulative” strategy.

Very predictable that Jonathan Majors is now positioning himself with a black woman romantically when his own history indicates that's not the type of woman he goes for. Manipulative and predictable. — Ms. Vocal Victoria (@ChimGAT) May 13, 2023

Another decided to pick at Good’s past relationship behavior to judge the possibility of her dating the Quantumania star.

Prior to her marriage, Megan good never went public with any man she dated in the past



If there's any truth to this, I don't see this as anything beyond Jonathan majors using this news to overshadow his declining popularity + he wants the solidarity of black women https://t.co/JfkNRT7LvG — Bussit (@Busiswababy) May 13, 2023

Fans in disbelief are rooting against this dating decision and for good reason. For the foreseeable future, the actor is not destined to see any good press, at least not until his legal battles are over and even then, the court of public opinion might linger on the bad side for a while.

Dating Jonathan Majors is insane FOR ANYONE to do right now but MEAGAN GOOD?!?!?!!??? — Linds (@comicsbae) May 13, 2023

There are fans who are all about letting Meagan know it’s not a good idea to get involved with him at this point.

everyone telling Meagan Good not to date Jonathan Majors pic.twitter.com/IYSz5w5Pev — Cloud9ineDreams💫 (@Cloud9ineDreams) May 13, 2023

When fans love a celebrity, they adore them. When they’re against them, they can’t make a move without the rumor mill churning high and everyone having something to say about it. Majors has no choice but to weather this storm while his legal battles rage on.