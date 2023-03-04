Russell Brand compared to Marjorie Taylor Greene after conspiracy rant on ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’

Russell Brand has stood on many stages and blasted his audiences with hilarious humor delivered with his flamboyant and very talkative style. Senator Bernie Sanders and John Heilemann were welcomed to it when the comedian joined them on Real Time with Bill Maher recently, and some fans are calling for Brand not to come back.

In fact, his visit to the show was reminiscent to some observers of Marjorie Tayler Greene after his conspiracy-fueled rant on the show. This comes on the heels of Woody Harrelson’s controversial Saturday Night Live monolog from a week ago.

Please don't have Russell Brand on again. That was as bad as if you would have had Marjorie Taylor Greene on. — Eugene Czachor (@eugene_czachor) March 4, 2023

Over the years, the actor and British Comedy Award Winner has gone from the laidback character in the 2008 film, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, to a very tightly wound individual spouting politics and global awareness, cracking jokes along with way, on the episode with Bill Maher. He comes off with “darling” and “sweety” to those he’s about to verbally body slam. His rants go on for ages while he’s trying to form his words, but the audience laughs and applauds because he’s passionate about what he’s saying and it inspires them. Although, being passionate about a speech doesn’t make for a great leader.

Has Brand fallen and bumped his head? You be the judge.

There is so much more to the show, and Brand spends an aggravatingly long time getting to the point that he thinks FOX News and MSNBC are both telling lies to their viewers. In fact, he thinks several news outlets are biased and have an agenda behind their news, which is a long-standing position with many activists who once called for FOX to shut down its news network years ago.

Russell Brand ENDS the career of MSNBC host.



this is as close as you can get to a murder on live TV



pic.twitter.com/K16jpTjV2W — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 4, 2023

“I love you mate” doesn’t really soothe the burn, does it? It’s like someone saying, “No offense,” and knowing that the next thing that comes out of their mouth is probably going to be the most offensive thing ever. Yet, there are fans who love what he says and are into it. Of course, there are. This world is made of all kinds and we’re just figuring out how much we don’t like each other while still trying to get along.

They all meet each other in the back before the show. Russell knew who he was dealing with. I say… well played sir. — (The Poogler) (@DaPoogler) March 4, 2023

To compare Brand to MTG is a stretch. After all, this is a congresswoman who suggested “a national divorce.” Maybe he has more in common with Harrelson. Who knows? One day, they may cohost a conspiracy theory podcast.