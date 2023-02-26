Woody Harrelson goes full conspiracy theorist in off-the-rails ‘SNL’ monologue

Woody Harrelson‘s fifth time hosting Saturday Night Live could be his last following the backlash the actor received for his controversial remarks.

The scrutiny stemmed from Harrelson’s alleged stance on pharmaceutical companies, the 2020 global COVID-19 lockdown, and vaccine mandates. During his monologue, which aired on NBC on Feb. 25, Harrelson compared pharmaceutical companies to a drug cartel and also claimed that they have been forcing individuals to take the vaccine by “buying the media and politicians.” In the skit, Harrelson brought this subject up by mentioning that he was reading the “craziest script” in central park:

“So the movie goes like this, the biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes, and people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over. ”

Harrelson wrapped up his remarks by saying he “threw the script away” because he was confident that nobody would “believe that crazy idea.” The 61-year said, “I threw the script away. I mean, who was going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day.”

In addition to his controversial statements, the star also received a prestigious honor for hosting the show for the fifth time. The star joined SNL‘s “Five-Timers Club” and was given a jacket by Scarlett Johansson at the end of the program.

As Harrelson’s hosting duties and monologue began circulating online, many social media users bashed NBC and the Champions star for attempting to push his beliefs onto the public. Author and television producer Lee Goldberg suggested that following Harrelson’s tasteless monologue, NBC should bring other controversial figures onto the show.

Thank you, @nbcsnl, for Woody Harrelson's insipid anti-vax monologue. Who are going to have guest host next week, Scott Baio? Rob Schneider? Kevin Sorbo? Maybe invite Kanye back while you're at it. — Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldberg) February 26, 2023

At the same time, another Twitter user called Harrelson an idiot for “making COVID a joke.”

GOOD JOB NBC for making covid a joke with that idiot on saturday night live — Tammy (@tammykins2018) February 26, 2023

Journalist Steven Beschloss questioned Harrelson’s motive regarding the skit.

So Woody Harrelson uses his SNL monologue to push his hostility to Covid vaccines? Really? — Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) February 26, 2023

While a fourth social media user responded to a Twitter post that uploaded Harrelson’s entire monologue by requesting that SNL not bring the actor back on the show.

It's supposed to be a comedy show. People like this have ruined Saturday Night Live. Don't invite him back, SNL. — WinoFred (@winoFred) February 26, 2023

At the time this article is written, it is unclear if Harreslson, his team or NBC will address the star’s controversial comments with the rising backlash or if he will receive any consequences for it.