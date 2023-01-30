Ryan Reynolds crowned the greatest owner in all of sports after being put through the emotional wringer
There were a lot of cynics and skeptics who thought Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchasing a soccer team was little more than a gimmick, especially when it was revealed the purchase came with its own documentary series that would air on Hulu and Disney Plus.
However, the pair have put their mouths where their money was, by becoming so invested in Wrexham on both a personal and financial level that they’re widely regarded as two of the most popular owners in sports. Anyone who follows a team in any profession will have their issues with those running the show, but Reynolds’ roller-coaster ride of emotions during yesterday’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Sheffield United has proven beyond all doubt that he’s all-in.
In a cruel twist, a last-minute equalizer took the match to a replay, one that won’t be played on Wrexham’s home turf of the Racecourse Ground. That puts them at a disadvantage, especially when the team they’re facing are a full three leagues ahead of them in the pyramid system.
It’s wild ride, but the outpouring of goodwill Reynolds and McElhenney have shown to the local community has been reciprocated on a global scale, and if the results on the pitch can match the increasing awareness surrounding Wrexham as a whole, then there’s no limit on where the iconic club could end up heading in the future.
He’s dreaming of the bright lights of the Premier League within a decade, and who’s to say they won’t be able to pull it off?