Ryan Reynolds crowned the greatest owner in all of sports after being put through the emotional wringer

There were a lot of cynics and skeptics who thought Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchasing a soccer team was little more than a gimmick, especially when it was revealed the purchase came with its own documentary series that would air on Hulu and Disney Plus.

However, the pair have put their mouths where their money was, by becoming so invested in Wrexham on both a personal and financial level that they’re widely regarded as two of the most popular owners in sports. Anyone who follows a team in any profession will have their issues with those running the show, but Reynolds’ roller-coaster ride of emotions during yesterday’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Sheffield United has proven beyond all doubt that he’s all-in.

Ryan Reynolds bought a soccer team for a TV show and is accidentally the best owner in sports. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 29, 2023

Ryan Reynolds comes across so well. What those guys are doing at Wrexham is great to see, they seem to really care about the local community in Wrexham, which is brilliant! 👏 pic.twitter.com/o517a1BauP — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) January 29, 2023

Fair play to Ryan Reynolds you know. Its not just a 'oh look at me, I own a football team'. He is taking it seriously and actually making an effort to go to matches. — Trevor Lloyd (@Trevorlloyd92) January 29, 2023

I am really enjoying how much pleasure Ryan Reynolds is getting out of whole Wrexham experience. He is obscenely rich, globally famous, really good looking, married to a stunning woman with soon to be 4 gorgeous kids. He could be a prick but he isn't. — Sam Malin (@[email protected]) (@SamanthaMalin) January 29, 2023

Say what you will about Rob McElhenney & Ryan Reynolds, they are creating something really exciting in Wrexham. Seeing your team not as a commodity but as something important in & of itself, especially to the community, is so pure, & it’s football done the right way. #WrexhamAFC — Derek Parsons (@d_parsonage) January 29, 2023

In a cruel twist, a last-minute equalizer took the match to a replay, one that won’t be played on Wrexham’s home turf of the Racecourse Ground. That puts them at a disadvantage, especially when the team they’re facing are a full three leagues ahead of them in the pyramid system.

It’s wild ride, but the outpouring of goodwill Reynolds and McElhenney have shown to the local community has been reciprocated on a global scale, and if the results on the pitch can match the increasing awareness surrounding Wrexham as a whole, then there’s no limit on where the iconic club could end up heading in the future.

He’s dreaming of the bright lights of the Premier League within a decade, and who’s to say they won’t be able to pull it off?