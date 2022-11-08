Ryan Reynolds is still haunted by his ‘traumatic’ appearance on Korea’s ‘The Masked Singer’

The Masked Singer is one of the most popular TV shows on the planet right now, one that allows audiences to play a guessing game from the comfort of their own homes before the identity of the costumed crooners is ultimately revealed. Some big (and occasionally controversial) names have appeared on the series in the past, but did you know Ryan Reynolds was one of them?

While appearing on Today with Will Ferrell in support of their upcoming Apple TV festive musical Spirited, the actor and producer reopened a can of worms he’s done a damn good job in keeping closed when addressing his forgotten and almost entirely swept under the rug guest spot on the Korean version of The Masked Singer in support of Deadpool 2.

“When I was there, I was like, ‘Why did I sign up to do this? This is horrible! This is truly horrible! I don’t know this song, I don’t know how to do this.’ It was traumatic. What’s crazy is I was in actual hell. At the time, no westerner had been on that show before, so it was a big surprise when I lost the mask.”

Fortunately, the internet never forgets a thing, so you can check out his performance below.

As an award-winning marketing executive famed for orchestrating a string of commercials for his various companies that are virtually guaranteed to go viral, Reynolds is no stranger to a left-field promotional tactic or two. However, it sounds as though he may have missed the mark when it came to The Masked Singer, even if Deadpool 2 did go on to earn upwards of $30 million at the Korean box office.

Unfortunately, we shouldn’t expect him to repeat the trick when the MCU’s threequel rolls around, although maybe enough time has passed for Reynolds to be ready for another go.