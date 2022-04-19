Ryan Reynolds recently added another tentpole to his growing roster of businesses, which includes Aviation Gin, and Mint Mobile, with a performance and metrics tracking company called MNTN, pronounced “mountain.” But it seems safe to say the new company’s new mascot won’t be sticking around.

“We spared no expense making MNTN, the hardest working software in television,” the actor-entrepreneur tweeted on Tuesday. “Which leaves very little budget for animation. RIP Mr. MNTN.”

We spared no expense making @WeAreMNTN the hardest working software in television. Which leaves very little budget for animation. RIP Mr. MNTN pic.twitter.com/F8XA1UVNdb — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 19, 2022

In the accompanying clip, Reynolds sits down on his couch to do some channel surfing when he’s suddenly accosted by Mr. MNTN, an animated flatscreen wearing a jaunty green bow tie and matching sneakers. “Ooh, well hello there Ryan,” says Mr. MNTN, who proceeds to introduce himself as Reynolds wonders aloud about the mushrooms in a salad he recently ate.

Mr. MNTN continues his spiel, explaining how the platform can help both large and small companies alike build their audience and optimize performance through precise, A.I.-analyzed data.

Near the end of the clip, though, while Mr. MNTN promises Reynolds that he’ll be around for a “long, long time,” a Poochie-esque title card somewhat-morbidly reveals that the character lived only from 2022 …to 2022.



Reynolds has served in the capacity of chief creative officer for MNTN, after the company acquired the 45-year-old’s Maximum Effort Marketing creative advertising agency last year.

“I genuinely love marketing and I have been gobsmacked by how much fun it has been and how fast we have grown,” Reynolds said in a press release back on June 23, 2021. “We wanted a future for our marketing arm that ensured we could continue to move fast, have fun, and do really rewarding work. I was blown away by the simplicity and speed of MNTN’s technology and how it opens up access to TV for advertisers who can’t afford upfront agreements.”

“I believe the combination of our companies will create a 1+1 equals 3 situation, assuming my math checks out,” he added, quipping: “It was never my strong suit.”

Neither are fun mascots with staying power, evidently. Maybe he’ll have better luck next time?