Ryan Reynolds reveals he’s working on a documentary about one of his biggest heroes

Amidst the recent news surrounding one particular X-Man returning to the screen hand in hand with everyone’s favorite anti-superhero, and with baby number four on the way, it would be more than acceptable for Ryan Reynolds to keep some time to himself. The Deadpool actor has no intention of slowing down, however, recently taking to Twitter to profess his love for comedian-actor John Candy, alongside an announcement that he is working on a documentary about his personal comedy superhero.

With a tweet that read “With John Candy trending, I’ll just say I love him. So much so, @maximumeffort is working on a documentary on his life with @colinhanks. Expect tears.”, Reynolds broke the news of his involvement in an upcoming documentary about the life of Candy, a renowned actor and comedian. The documentary will be released by Maximum Effort, a film production company founded by Reynolds and George Dewey.

With John Candy trending, I’ll just say I love him. So much so, @maximumeffort is working on a documentary on his life with @colinhanks. Expect tears. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 10, 2022

Candy rose to fame in the 1970s, known for his impressive and hilarious performances in films such as Splash (1984), Summer Rental (1985), Uncle Buck (1989), and Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) and tragically passed away from a heart attack while shooting his final movie Wagons East in 1994. In the years since his death, he’s picked up legions of new fans who’ve been introduced to his work for the first time, so Reynolds’ documentary will be a great opportunity to reveal the full story behind a bona fide comedy legend.

The release date for the documentary hasn’t yet been unveiled. Let’s hope we don’t have too long to wait.