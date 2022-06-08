Samina Ahmad: Everything you need to know about the ‘Ms. Marvel’ actress

The cast of the upcoming Disney Plus series Ms. Mavel is very diverse, with a cast list filled with notable people outside of Hollywood. For some, Ms. Marvel is going to be their first big Hollywood debut, bringing international talent to western screens.

One notable name that’s cast in the upcoming web series is Samina Ahmad. Ahmad is no ordinary actress. And while this show will be her big Hollywood break, she is already huge in the Pakistani media industry, to the point where she has met the country’s president.

So before we see her on our screens in Ms. Marvel, here is everything you need to know about this Pakistani actress.

Who does Samina Ahmad play in Ms. Marvel?

Ahmad is currently scheduled to play as Sana in Ms. Marvel, according to a listing on the Marvel Cinematic Universe Wiki. Not much has been announced about her role thus far, although the Ms. Marvel UK Twitter account spotted a shot of Ahmad in one of the trailers.

Based on the picture above, and the known cast for Ms. Marvel, it’s likely that Ahmed will be related to Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) in some way.

What did Samina Ahmad do before Ms. Marvel?

Image via Dawn Images

Before debuting in Hollywood, Ahmad became a titan of the Pakistani film and television industry. She has starred on Pakistani TV for over five decades, appearing in multiple hit shows. Her first TV debut was on the show Waris in 1975 where she played Zohra. It wasn’t until 1984 that she ventured into film, starring in the film Naraaz as Rahat.

Ahmad won multiple awards over the years. In 1985, she received “Best Supporting Actress” in the Nigar Awards, in 1999, she won “Best Director” in the PTV Awards, and “Best Actress Sitcom in a Leading Role” in The 1st Indus Drama Awards in 2005. Ahmad’s biggest achievement was that she received the “Pride of Performance” Award by the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari in 2011.

Ms. Marvel comes out on Disney Plus on June 8, 2022.