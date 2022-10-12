Say fromage! Mona photobombs Zendaya and Tom in Paris

Paris, as we all know, is for lovers, and it certainly should come as no surprise that everyone’s favorite young couple recently enjoyed a tour of the City of Lights but when Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland and his girlfriend/co-star Euphoria‘s Zendaya start snapping selfies in front of the most famous smile in the world, who can help but stop and take a few moments to appreciate how breathtaking it all is.

The internet is eating up the couple’s newest photos, not just for the obviously rarefied setting of the renowned art museum but also for just being witness to the notoriously private couple’s date. It’s only recently that the two reluctantly confessed their coupledom and they still keep things pretty close to the chest. But when Zendaya confessed that she had texted her boyfriend after winning her Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series Emmy for Euphoria, everyone knew exactly who she was talking about.

As usual, the pair were keeping up their always well-put-together appearances with Tom wearing a diagonally striped black and white shirt and Zendaya sporting a blue and white shirt dress and an oversized pair of specs.

The pair posed for a series of pics by the famous Leonardo da Vinci portrait, a welcome change of pace from Holland who has been very forthright about his use of social media, actively stepping away from it in recent months. “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway,” he told GQ in November 2021. “We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don’t think it’s about not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to,” he said of his relationship with Zendaya.

Online fans of the duo were fairly gushing about the public appearance and quick to point out that they are arguably just as artistic as the lady in the portrait. Some even claimed that Mona Lisa herself may be trying to raise her own Q rating by association.

Hopefully, the two will continue to enjoy their stay in the city of romance. And please, share a few more selfies.