‘Says the guy who shot a woman dead’: Alec Baldwin’s comments on ‘uninformed’ Americans hit a nerve with deeply un-American Piers Morgan

Alec Baldwin may never live down the tragedy that occurred on the set of Rust in 2021. Despite his good intentions, the actor struck a nerve when talking about American citizens being “very uninformed about reality” and so naturally a certain group of Americans got very upset and brought up the traumatic on-set incident once again. Piers Morgan was there too, but as per usual, he didn’t have anything intelligent to say.

Making an appearance at the Turin Film Festival on Monday, Baldwin touched on political issues and claimed there was “a gap in information for Americans” before going on to say the film industry helps to plug that gap. Baldwin is known for speaking out on political issues and is a Democrat through and through. This obviously makes him a target for the type of Republicans who worship Donald Trump.

Alec Baldwin thinks Americans are "uninformed" about "what's really going on" in the world and says the film industry is helping to plug the gap.



"There's a hole, a vacuum… a gap in information for Americans," the actor said at the Turin Film Festival on Monday. "Americans are… pic.twitter.com/lVBD6UO4pi — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 25, 2024

Some disgruntled Americans took to X to reopen old wounds regarding the Rust incident, probably because they couldn’t come up with an actual counter argument to what Baldwin had said.

Alec Baldwin says, "Americans are really uninformed about reality."



Alec Baldwin shot and killed a woman… and in his privileged reality, he didn't have to serve any jail time for that. pic.twitter.com/kf4iiPGWYu — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 26, 2024

Alec Baldwin could shoot someone to death on a film set and he wouldn’t lose a single fan https://t.co/dsmnyx5wo0 — Gene Parmesan (@dsonoiki) November 26, 2024

One of Trump’s most vocal supporters from across the pond is none other than Piers Morgan. In fact, he’s basically Donald’s lap dog — loyal to a fault and just as intelligent. Morgan pitched in with an insult of his own, like many others, drawing attention to the fact that Baldwin had accidentally caused the death of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

Says the guy who shot a woman dead but insists it had nothing to do with him, and the gun fired all by itself… https://t.co/BwJX17y7Xf — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 26, 2024

Earlier this year the case against the actor was dismissed with prejudice although the prosecutor has appealed the decision so we’ll see how that goes. When news of the incident first broke, alt-right personalities and gun enthusiasts were quick to turn it political, using the death of Hutchins to score some imaginary points against Baldwin. They’re still up to the same old tricks three years on.

Whether Baldwin really is responsible for the death of Halyna Hutchins is neither here nor there, what he’s saying still holds at least some truth to it — more than half the country voted for a convicted felon without doing the required research. The fact that Piers chose to bring up Halyna Hutchins again rather than engage with Alec’s speech tells you all you need to know.

Morgan was called out by others in the replies to his post, with many quick to defend the actor and chastise the journalist for intentionally leaving out important context.

On a film set

When he thought it was empty



There's nothing like a bit of context is there Piers?



Something that your tweet has zero of. — Ian Atkinson (@IanAkki07) November 26, 2024

I don't know the situation well but wasn't it that the gun was supposed to have blanks for a scene but had real bullets? — TaiigerBlue 🇨🇦 (@TaiigerBlue) November 26, 2024

You have to wonder why Piers even felt the need to interject in the conversation anyway. Yes, we know he loves Trump and all he stands for, but Alec was talking about American citizens and the gap in information — Piers is English and doesn’t even add anything to the conversation with his inane tweet anyways.

