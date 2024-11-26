Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Alec Baldwin - Piers Morgan
Photo by Stefano Guidi/Jason Mendez/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News
Politics

‘Says the guy who shot a woman dead’: Alec Baldwin’s comments on ‘uninformed’ Americans hit a nerve with deeply un-American Piers Morgan

Piers... Why are you even talking right now?
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|

Published: Nov 26, 2024 03:37 pm

Alec Baldwin may never live down the tragedy that occurred on the set of Rust in 2021. Despite his good intentions, the actor struck a nerve when talking about American citizens being “very uninformed about reality” and so naturally a certain group of Americans got very upset and brought up the traumatic on-set incident once again. Piers Morgan was there too, but as per usual, he didn’t have anything intelligent to say.

Recommended Videos

Making an appearance at the Turin Film Festival on Monday, Baldwin touched on political issues and claimed there was “a gap in information for Americans” before going on to say the film industry helps to plug that gap. Baldwin is known for speaking out on political issues and is a Democrat through and through. This obviously makes him a target for the type of Republicans who worship Donald Trump.

Some disgruntled Americans took to X to reopen old wounds regarding the Rust incident, probably because they couldn’t come up with an actual counter argument to what Baldwin had said.

One of Trump’s most vocal supporters from across the pond is none other than Piers Morgan. In fact, he’s basically Donald’s lap dog — loyal to a fault and just as intelligent. Morgan pitched in with an insult of his own, like many others, drawing attention to the fact that Baldwin had accidentally caused the death of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

Earlier this year the case against the actor was dismissed with prejudice although the prosecutor has appealed the decision so we’ll see how that goes. When news of the incident first broke, alt-right personalities and gun enthusiasts were quick to turn it political, using the death of Hutchins to score some imaginary points against Baldwin. They’re still up to the same old tricks three years on.

Whether Baldwin really is responsible for the death of Halyna Hutchins is neither here nor there, what he’s saying still holds at least some truth to it — more than half the country voted for a convicted felon without doing the required research. The fact that Piers chose to bring up Halyna Hutchins again rather than engage with Alec’s speech tells you all you need to know. 

Morgan was called out by others in the replies to his post, with many quick to defend the actor and chastise the journalist for intentionally leaving out important context.

You have to wonder why Piers even felt the need to interject in the conversation anyway. Yes, we know he loves Trump and all he stands for, but Alec was talking about American citizens and the gap in information — Piers is English and doesn’t even add anything to the conversation with his inane tweet anyways.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
Jordan is a freelance writer who has been featured in a number of publications. He has a Masters in Creative Writing and loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.