Despite her newfound fame and fortune, Mia Goth isn’t present on social media, which she doesn’t attribute to a need for privacy like most celebrities. There’s a more amusing reason behind Goth’s detox involving Cate Blanchett.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Goth revealed that she’s not on social media — particularly Instagram — because her “one-time slight desire to get on Instagram was quashed when she learned Blanchett herself is not on the app.” Goth names Marion Cotillard and Blanchett as her inspirations, both on and off screen. Apparently, Blanchett’s presence (or lack thereof) on the app drastically reduced Goth’s interest in signing up.

Before her breakout appearance in Ti West’s slasher X from A24 (Hereditary and Bodies, Bodies, Bodies), the name Mia Goth wasn’t yet known to the horror community, nor anyone else, for that matter. Written, directed, produced, and edited by West himself, X follows a filmmaking crew who rent out an elderly couple’s Texas property to shoot a pornography film in the hopes of profiting from the up-and-coming craze for X-rated flicks. Goth stars in a dual role as Maxine Minx, the film’s rebellious protagonist, and Pearl, the film’s unhinged antagonist. Filmed back-to-back with X, Mia Goth reprised her role as Pearl (albeit a younger version) in a prequel film of the same name, also helmed by West. The addition of Pearl eventually sparked a trilogy, which will end with the upcoming MaXXXine.

Before striking gold with X and establishing herself as a modern scream queen the likes of which audiences hadn’t seen since Scream‘s Neve Campbell, Goth (29) had supporting roles in Suspiria and Emma, a supernatural horror and romantic comedy, respectively. As Pearl, Goth won the Hawaii Film Critics Society’s Best Actress award, as well as the same honor at the Catalonian International Film Festival.

Recently, Goth appeared in Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool, a science-fiction horror additionally starring Alexander Skarsgård and Cleopatra Coleman. The story follows a down-and-out writer named James (Skarsgård) and his wife Em (Coleman) as they vacation to the fictional seaside country of Li Tolqa. Once there, they begin to discover the country’s dark culture, and James has several alarming encounters with Gabi, one of the locals. Despite the rather unconventional approaches that Infinity Pool takes and the lengths it will go to induce fear and discomfort, the anomaly reaped the rewards of generally positive reviews rather than an influx of cash.