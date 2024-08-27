‘Scum of the earth’: National joke Jesse Watters is reminded just how many people think he’s a vitriolic vermin following his vile Kamala Harris comment

If it wasn’t enough for Jesse Watters to declare that every man to cast a vote for Kamala Harris would turn into a woman, the brainless Fox News host is at it again. And this time it wasn’t just disgusted viewers who felt the anchor had gone too far. His female co-hosts visibly reacted to his ghoulish comments on air, calling him out for his blatant misogyny.

Jesse Waters should be fired for this. Even the two women on this panel were appalled. What say you @FoxNews? pic.twitter.com/68zjgNf2gv — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) August 27, 2024

The viral clip comes from Fox News’ primetime talk show, The Five. And while it sounds like – and operates like – something that would be found in Amazon Prime’s The Boys, the clip makes for a genuine right-wing dumpster fire. In a recent episode, the five panelists were partaking in their favorite pastime of making up reasons why Harris wouldn’t be a decent president, and Watters dropped an outrageous hot take.

With a smile only the brattiest of five-year-olds could manage, the Fox News host told the table that Harris was, “Gonna get paralyzed in the situation room while the generals have their way with her.”

His female cohosts were immediately on edge, chastising him and telling him to “take it back.” Watters tossed in a quick, “figuratively,” before plowing on “Have their way with her –control her! Not in a sexual way,” with a self-satisfied smirk on his smug face. It wasn’t just his female colleagues disgusted by Watters’ word choice; women all over the internet felt the stab of disrespect intended by the words.

He tries to be funny but he's disgusting.



The alcoholic wine-giggles at the end of the clip didn't help. — Mike Morton 🇺🇸 (@TheMikeMorton) August 27, 2024

It would be a cold day in Hell before Watters used that sort of language to describe a male candidate, something that wasn’t lost on anyone with half a brain.

@JesseBWatters is the fucking scum of the earth — Nahhan Sandiego (@WITWInahhan) August 27, 2024

It’s not the first time Watters has appealed to insecure male voters. Back in July, he claimed that any man who backed Harris was “childish,” or suffered from “mommy issues,” and implied that they were seeking approval from women before claiming that any man who voted for Harris would “transition into a woman.”

They hate women. — Bunny 🐇 (@ponygalcurtis) August 27, 2024

The idea that Watters should have any input when it comes to the opposite sex is actually hilarious. The disinformation mouthpiece has been more than open about cheating on his wife with a much younger colleague, one he tricked into riding with him after he let the air out of her tires.

Jesse Watters looks exactly like Stanley Tucci in The Hunger Games, but while Stanley Tucci is only acting as the horrible character Caesar Flickerman, Jesse Watters is just as awful in real life on Fox News. pic.twitter.com/A5O7eb16Tj — Fet, Ful & Fumlig (@MaxTegman) August 27, 2024

Guess Watters knows a thing or two about “having his way” with women. Watters retracted the statement and swore it was all a joke, but the concerning way he views women was made amply clear.



He's been insane for a while pic.twitter.com/2CpXi1r4qU — Eric Okafor (@KneWKeeD) August 26, 2024

Watters is the ideal Trumpian mouthpiece. He behaves like an amoral degenerate all while lecturing the nation on morality. He works for a “News Network” that just lost a case for peddling misinformation, and relies on the inane ramblings of a septuagenarian for ratings.

pic.twitter.com/TTABT6ogkw — — • 𝗖 𝗛 𝗘 𝗘 𝗞 𝗬 • — (@andreagail_k) August 27, 2024

Of course, not everyone online can apply critical thinking to subtext, and there were plenty of eager sycophants ready to defend Watters’s garbage take.

You watched it. So you know he said he did not mean it sexually, so why are you going there? Seems weird. — 🎀 (@LittleMsOpinion) August 26, 2024

And of course, the homophobic “intellectuals” joined the fray, trying to bash gay Democrat Pete Buttigieg.

In fairness he would say the same thing about mayor Pete. 🤣 — Night (@Xisntfeespeech) August 27, 2024

But most commenters agreed that Watters meant exactly what he said. Even the dictionary codifies the saying as sexual.

It’s clear that Watters has been trying to fill the inflammatory-generic-white-man role Tucker Carlson tailor-made for the network before being unceremoniously ousted in April of 2023. Watters might be a perfect person to fill the role of ghoul masquerading as a prepubescent boy, but at least we can rest easy knowing that somewhere out there, Watters’ own mother must be just as disappointed in him as we are.

