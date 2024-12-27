See the stark contrast between how Kimberly Guilfoyle celebrated Christmas this year and last year after Donald Trump Jr. split

What a difference a year and a breakup can make. Kimberly Guilfoyle‘s Christmas celebration this year couldn’t have been more different from last year’s glittering festivities with then-boyfriend Donald Trump Jr.. The former Fox News host, now flying solo, appears to be nursing a heartbreak while her ex-fiancé flaunts his budding romance with socialite Bettina Anderson.

Recommended Videos

Guilfoyle, 55, took to Instagram on Christmas Day to post a solemn message that seemed to reflect her current state of mind. She shared a Bible verse about the birth of Jesus and captioned it with a short but poignant statement: “The true gift of Christmas is Jesus. Let’s celebrate Him today and always! Merry Christmas!” Her recent post stood in sharp contrast to her exuberant displays of love with Don Jr., 46, from Christmas 2023.

Last year, Guilfoyle’s Instagram feed was awash with holiday cheer. She shared photos showing herself and Don Jr. smiling at a Mar-a-Lago holiday party and posing against opulent red, green, and gold backdrops alongside her beau’s dad, President-elect Donald Trump. Her caption at the time radiated joy and optimism: “We are extremely grateful for this Christmas, and all of the joy that it brings. … looking forward to the new adventures that the upcoming year holds.”

Unfortunately, those “adventures” have taken an entirely different turn this year, starting in September when Don Jr. sparked infidelity rumors after being spotted getting cozy with another woman, who was later identified as Miami socialite Bettina Anderson, 38. Things escalated quickly between the two and, before we knew it, they were officially together. By early December, Guilfoyle had been pushed out of the picture.

The end of the year also marks a particularly significant anniversary for the former couple, who became engaged in December 2021. They first started dating in 2018, shortly after the 46 year-old’s wife of 13 years, Vanessa Trump, filed for divorce.

During her relationship with Don Jr., Guilfoyle was an active and staunch supporter of his dad. And it seems nothing’s changed even after her breakup with his son, since the incoming POTUS still chose her to be the next U.S. ambassador to Greece during his second term at the White House. It’s not clear, though, whether this gesture of sending an ex-girlfriend off to Europe is Trump’s way of showing support for his son’s new romance.

Don Jr. has already paraded his new girlfriend at Trump’s members-only club, Mar-a-Lago. Many even found this act disrespectful toward Guilfoyle, who has seemingly steered clear of public attention ever since her ex became more open about his newfound love with Anderson. And while the split between Don Jr. and Guilfoyle came as a shock, the first son maintained that they ended things on good terms when his camp addressed their breakup.

In a statement to Page Six, Don Jr. insisted that he and Guilfoyle will “never stop caring for each other,” and that they will “keep a special bond” no matter what happens from here on out. However, based on Guilfoyle’s subdued Christmas post, it seems she’s still processing what happened to her this year, particularly how things ended between her and her former fiancé despite being together for more than half a decade.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy