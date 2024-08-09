‘She couldn’t contain her fury’: Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry a ‘terrible’ sign as she’s left ‘screaming’ after shock invasion into her past

You have to hand it to the Meghan Markle haters, it’s impressive how even the most innocuous of interviews can be used as a stick to beat her with. This month, Prince Harry and his wife made their first joint televised interview since their infamous Oprah Winfrey chat in 2021 when they sat down with CBS Sunday Morning‘s Jane Pauley to discuss their new charitable project, The Parents’ Network.

Yes, the Duke and Ducchess of Sussex weren’t even appearing on our screens to bad-mouth the Royal family, and were instead discussing their new venture dedicated to helping out parents whose children have been affected by cyberbullying. Even so, that’s apparently still enough to trigger the anti-Meghan crowd into sharing some scandalous rumors that allege the duchess had a major meltdown behind the scenes.

Meghan Markle accused of major meltdown after her control is challenged

Screenshot via CBS News

First, a recap. The most headline-grabbing exchange that emerged from the Sussexes’ CBS interview came when Pauley asked Meghan about her admittance to previously feeling “suicidal” when she spoke with Oprah. Markle admitted that she “wasn’t expecting” such a question, but she proceeded to give an honest and on-message answer that only threw the smallest shade on the Royals — she briefly noted that she’s only “scratched the surface” of her trauma.

According to one source, however, this left-field question offended Meghan more than it appeared. Royal author and expert Angela Levin claimed to GB News (via The Mirror) that, after the cameras stopped rolling, the duchess started “screaming” at producers in total “anger” and “fury” over the decision to dig into that part of her past.

“After the interview was over she was apparently screaming to the producers, very, very annoyed at what they had asked her,” Levin alleged. “You mustn’t do that with Meghan because she’s in control. But you could see she couldn’t contain her anger, her fury.”

As other commentators have done, Levin also spoke on Meghan’s body language during the segments of the interview when Harry chimed in which his own thoughts. Meghan’s demeanour has been accused of indicating that she was unhappy with her husband for taking charge, with Levin going so far as to claim that “she couldn’t stand Harry speaking.” As she put it:

“Just the same as in and out of the interview, she couldn’t stand Harry speaking. She would look at him with such harsh eyes and such a terrible expression on her face because she didn’t want him to talk, I imagine.”

Who knows, this supposed Meghan meltdown may well be true, but it would seem unlikely that she was truly bowled over by her own mental health struggles coming up in a conversation all about mental health struggles. Likewise, Meghan’s response to the apparently offensive question even stressed how she’s willing to talk about her own issues in order to encourage others to do so. Going by the on-camera evidence alone, Meghan and Harry appeared united in their decision to have a frank and open discussion with Pauley.

It seems that whatever the Sussexes do they’re not beating the allegations that there’s trouble brewing in their Californian paradise.

