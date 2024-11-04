Forgot password
North West showing her Princess Tiana outfit on Halloween
Via Tiktok / kimandnorth
Category:
Celebrities
News
Social Media

‘She is a CHILD’: The internet reacts to North West’s Halloween costume, and spoiler alert, they’re all creeps

"I can't believe grown adults are hating on a child."
Francisca Santos
Francisca Santos
|

Published: Nov 4, 2024 04:16 pm

There’s nothing Tiktok loves more than being absolutely unhinged. Sometimes, we might even forget just how deranged people can be behind their avatars, but every so often, they make a point of reminding us. And what better time than Halloween for this behavior to suddenly resurface?

Coincidentally, the internet chose not only the perfect occasion — Halloween — but also picked an unlikely, yet sadly unsurprising, target for their fixation: 11-year-old North West. Yes, you read that correctly. And all it took was a video of her in a Princess Tiana costume, to lure some creeps out from the dark, shame-ridden corners they inhabit. Of course, the comment section is now turned off.

@kimandnorth

♬ so this is love. ilene woods and mike douglas – jj

In the video, North wears an impeccable replica of Tiana’s dress from The Princess and the Frog, and shows off the princess costumes her friends are wearing as well. But somehow, this innocent moment became the subject of scrutiny and disgust, with some declaring the outfit inappropriate due to the cleavage area, which is an exact replica of Princess Tiana’s outfit.

Although the comment section is off, more videos began circulating, and despite it being, quite literally, a Disney-inspired dress on an 11-year-old, people started commenting on these different videos. “God… she looks about 20,” someone said. “She’s developing FAST,” commented another. All directed at a child, may we remind you.

As if the inappropriate comments weren’t enough, the cherry on top of the cake is the obliviousness they show and the grey mass they evidently lack. In a video published by Katie Wednesday (@katie_wednesday on TikTok), the wannabe influencer shames North for her outfit — while seemingly defending her at first. “This girl is 11 years old. And before anyone comes at me saying that ‘some girls develop early,’ yes, I was one of those girls.” Okay, so far so good — empathy. Understanding.

@

♬ –

But then it only goes downhill from there on. “But I wasn’t wearing braless push-up corsets. That is a push-up corset on an 11-year-old.” Of course, it doesn’t end there. “I’m not going to criticize the full face of makeup because, with makeup, to each their own — it’s a parenting choice.” And then she proceeds to criticize North’s makeup, “She looks like she’s older than me, and I’m 26.” You look your age, Katie, and North looks like an 11-year-old, so who are we trying to fool here? Anyway, her comment section is, funnily enough, turned off. Go figure.

Unfortunately, these netizens seem to believe that North’s outfit is the problem, without admitting that those sexualizing an 11-year-old — including Katie — are the real issue. Yes, it’s you — you’re the problem, it’s you, the person looking inappropriately at a child. Thankfully, though, a vast majority of people on TikTok still believe in common sense. “She’s a child,” one commenter stated in a different video. “The fact that you all are talking about a 11-year-olds body when she growing is beyond disgusting,” said another user.

More and more videos began appearing, with several creators defending this child for simply wearing a Disney Princess costume. Jay (@surreal.jay on TikTok) made a video where they didn’t speak a word — the caption said it all: “That’s literally how Princess Tiana’s dress looks. Y’all just being weird.” And, thankfully, the comment section restored a bit of faith in humanity, even if it was for a short moment.

@surreal.jay

Yall some pdfs, I swear… #northwest #halloweenlook #princesstiana #disneyprincess

♬ iiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii – lester

“Honestly, I really feel for North West right now. I developed young too, and the way adults around me started treating and talking about me was horrible. I can only imagine how hard it is for her,” one user commented. People seem to forget that this is a child — regardless of the family she comes from. Regardless of the name she carries, or the fortune she’ll inherit, she is still a child — but apparently, that doesn’t matter if she’s rich.

