North West gave her mom Kim Kardashian the most Gen Alpha gift imaginable but its price tag far exceeds her age

For those not yet aware, Gen Alpha has officially arrived, as a new necklace given to Kim Kardashian by her daughter, North West, proves to hilarious effect.

The reality TV star and staunch Menendez brothers defender took to social media on Oct. 23 to share photos of the birthday gift she was given by her eldest child. The gold necklace is adorned in an amount of diamonds that causes people like me — who think spending on a morning coffee is “splurging” — to squint, but that isn’t the only eye-catching aspect of the birthday gift.

The necklace features two engravings, with one side reading “Love, North,” followed by the date of Kardashian’s 44th birthday. That all seems cute enough, and anyone who isn’t the child of Kanye West might’ve just stopped there. What’s on the other side, you ask?

Prepare to feel old, because North actually enlisted someone to inscribe the words “Skibidi Toilet” on the other side of the necklace, causing me to wonder whether that devalues the entire piece.

North West bought Kim Kardashian a necklace with the words “Skibidi Toilet” on it… 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/x9dPLkflNi — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) October 22, 2024

For the uninitiated, Skibidi Toilet is the title of a YouTube web series that is enormously popular among Gen Alpha, the generation after Gen Z. So popular, in fact, that the term has stretched beyond its use in the web series — which features a human-headed toilet — and seeped into the generation’s vocabulary. While Gen Z-ers have “slay” and “cap,” Gen Alpha has “skibidi.”

Just so you’re up to date on what the kids are saying, Gen Alpha are also big users of “rizz,” “sigma,” and “gyatt,” in perhaps the surest sign that we’ve truly gone post-verbal. Don’t ask me what those words mean.

Someone who seems all up to date with this lingo is Kardahsian, who, while recording the necklace, enthusiastically replies “I do” when North asks whether she “loves Skibidi Toilet.” Maybe Kardashian was blinded by the sheer volume of diamonds, or maybe she really does like to be reminded of the bathroom whenever she catches a glimpse of her décolletage.

“North got me this diamond necklace that says ‘Skibidi Toilet,’” Kardashian explained in the Instagram story, “wow.” For those already rushing to buy their own mothers this heartfelt gift (forget about flowers!), you better start saving now. According to some jewellers who inspected the video, each diamond on the necklace is between eight to ten carats (I can only afford the vegetable kind), and would’ve set North back around $18,000 to $20,000.

Yep, this little 11-year-old somehow sourced enough cash to pay for a lifetime’s worth of my “splurge” morning coffees, but of course the sentiment behind the gift is priceless. “It is a one-of-a-kind necklace that captures this time in her life and makes for a memorable and funny 44th birthday gift,” celebrity jeweller George Khalife — who has worked with the Kardashians before — told People.

Maybe North was able to secure the funds from her recent role in a Broadway adaptation of The Lion King, or perhaps her aunties or her mom chipped in. You know, since North comes from a family that is worth literal billions. Anyway, I’m off to eat a non-diamond carrot, research Gen Alpha slang, and maybe treat myself by splurging on a second coffee. Wish me luck!

